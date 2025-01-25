Charlotte Flair and Four Others Enter WWE 2025 Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Multiple superstars have declared their participation in the Royal Rumble. During Friday’s SmackDown, Charlotte Flair announced her entry into the match, accompanied by vignettes showcasing her return as a multi-time Women’s champion. The excitement builds as Flair proclaims, "The Queen is BACK! 👑 We can't wait for #RoyalRumble! 🍿"

A segment followed featuring Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in a face-to-face with Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, which prompted Nia Jax to officially declare for the Rumble. Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan soon joined her in the declaration. After Morgan noted Raquel Rodriguez would help secure her victory, a brawl erupted, leading to a match where Jax, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan triumphed over Belair, Naomi, and Ripley.

Closing the show, United States Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura declared, "I will seize the victory again," for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble Matches:

Men’s Royal Rumble: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match, while DIY will face The Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team titles.