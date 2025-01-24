WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - January 24th, 2025 - Austin, TX

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Results provided by our live coverage and official partner Rajah.com

Tonight on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly is in action going up against Motor City Machine Guns, Tama Tonga battles LA Knight, Joe Tessitore talks one on one with Cody Rhodes and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu are shown arriving at the arena, we also see Tiffany Stratton, and LA Knight arrive as well.

Joe Tessitore welcomes us to SmackDown and brings out Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Tessitore shake hands and Tessitore brings up Rhodes' family legacy and how Austin is the hometown of his father. Tessitore asks Rhodes his thoughts of his title defense and contract signing with Shawn Michaels as the moderator of the signing. Rhodes says WWE has put everything into Michaels so he's not worried. Rhodes talks about being at the top of his game as he is champion. Tessitore brings up the package pile-driver from last Saturday Night's Main Event and asks Rhodes about what he thinks of this version of Kevin Owens. Rhodes asks the crowd about Owens and they start booing. Rhodes says Owens is a genius in the ring and hell of an athlete except Owens always chooses the easy way out. Rhodes says this is why a ladder match is the best match for this. Tessitore asks Rhodes if he has a message for Owens. Rhodes says that he'd tell Owens that even though he's the poster child for WWE and is all smiles and stuff but to not forget he defeated Roman Reigns and the only thing he has to say to Owens is "Good Luck". Rhodes poses for a bit and then leaves the ring.

Backstage, DIY talks to Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly asks about the game plan. Johnny Gargano says he has a match against Apollo Crews tonight so they can't be out there with Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly feel their partnership with DIY is one sided. DIY tells them to handle their business and do whatever they need to do to get this done. As Pretty Deadly is leaving, Legado Del Fantasma stare them down.

Match 1: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin -vs- Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)



Sabin and Prince start the match and lock up. Prince kicks Sabin in the corner and Sabin comes back and arm drags Prince. Prince gets double teamed after Shelley is tagged in. Prince slams Shelley and tags in Wilson. Shelley punches Wilson and Wilson gets double teamed after Sabin is tagged. Wilson is covered for a one count and Prince distracts Sabin allowing Wilson to send him out of the ring. Sabin is slammed into the ring post and then thrown over the barricade. Shelley attacks Pretty Deadly outside the ring and checks on Sabin. Prince taunts Shelley outside the ring and goes back after Sabin and tosses him into the ring. Prince is now the legal and hammers on Sabin. Wilson is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed. We get a near fall when Wilson covers Sabin. Wilson slams down Sabin and covers again for a near fall. Wilson places Sabin in a headlock and Sabin fights out of it but is clotheslined by Wilson. Prince is tagged in and Sabin is placed armbar and he punches his way out of it. Prince takes Sabin to their corner and tags in Wilson and they beat Sabin in the corner. We get another pinning attempt and Sabin kicks out. Wilson chokes out Sabin on the ropes and then pummels him on the mat. Prince is tagged in and he gives Sabin some boots and punches him in the corner. Wilson is now tagged back in and Sabin starts to fight back. Prince is tossed out of the ring and Sabin connects with a dropkick on Wilson. Shelley is tagged in and he takes out Prince and Wilson. Prince is the legal man and Shelley covers for two. Sabin hits a suicide dive on both Wilson and Prince. Prince is double teamed in the ring and Prince avoids Skull and Bones. Shelley receives a bad apple gutbuster and Sabin is DDT. Pretty Deadly hit an elevated bulldog on Shelley for a near fall. Wilson is tagged in and Sabin hits a dropkick on Prince allowing Shelley and Sabin to double team Wilson. MCMG hit Skull and Bones on Wilson and Shelley gets the win.



Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Nick Aldis stares at a wall backstage and The Miz comes into this office and says he thinks he's here for SmackDown ratings. Aldis tells The Miz he is now on SmackDown. The Miz is concerned because The Wyatts are on SmackDown. Aldis tells The Miz he needs to make new friends and fast.

We get a tale of the tape sort of video package for Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu for their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Kevin Owens approaches Barrett and Tessitore and asks Tessitore where his interview is and why everyone wants to be Cody Rhodes' best friend. Owens kicks pens at the announcers and says he's the rightful WWE Champion and calls out Matthey McConaughey who is in the audience. Jimmy Uso's music hits and he marches to the ring. Owens asks what this is about and what Uso wants. Uso tells Owens he talks too much and attacks Owens. Owens rolls out and escapes before Uso can splash him. Uso suggests they go at it one on one tonight.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are seen backstage making their way to their upcoming match.

Backstage, Carmelo Hayes asks Nick Aldis about his match he was supposed to have with Jimmy Uso. Aldis tells Hayes he can fight the newest SmackDown acquisition. Hayes says he wants to see who his opponent is and Aldis tells him to wait a minute and he'll see.

Match 2: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven -vs- Michin and B-Fab



Michin and Niven start the bout and Niven tries to attack Michin but Michin starts on Niven first. Michin is slammed into the opposing corner. Green is tagged in and she is flipped into the ring by Michin who starts wailing on Green. Michin takes out Niven on the apron and misses a cannonball on Green. Green starts with kicks on Michin and suplexes her and covers for a one count. Green pulls Michin's hair and Green tags out to Niven. Michin kicks Niven and gets a tag to B-Fab. Niven tags out too and B-Fab and Green go at it in the ring. B-Fab kicks Green a few times and DDTs Green and goes for a cover but Niven elbows B-Fab breaking the pin. Niven hits a spinning backbreaker but not before B-Fab tags Michin. Michin kicks Niven and hits Eat Defeat on Green for the win.



Winners: B-Fab & Michin

Backstage in Nick Aldis' office with Carmelo Hayes we see Damian Priest make his entrance. Priest is SmackDown's newest acquisition.

Tiffany Stratton is shown walking backstage.

A video package for Charlotte Flair plays hyping up her return. She declares that she'll be in the Royal Rumble in the package... Wooooo!

It's Tiffy Time! Stratton makes her way to the ring and gets on the mic. Stratton says she's the center of everyone's attention - kind of like at the Rumble where 30 women will be fighting to face her. She says she beat last year's champion so she isn't worried. Rhea Ripley's music bellows through the arena and Ripley comes out with her title. Ripley and Stratton stand on opposite ends of the ring and Ripley tells Stratton that even though she's pretty new here, that she's a champion too. She says she respects what Stratton did to Jax but it won't compare to what will happen to Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event. This calls out Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Jax wants both champs to know this is a historical moment as she is entering and winning the Royal Rumble Match. Jax says she'll still beat Ripley tomorrow and she's still going to enter the Royal Rumble because she's going to beat Stratton too. Bianca Belair and Naomi come out dancing. Naomi says they came out here to say that she and Belair will be entering the Royal Rumble but they both say they'll win and then say if one of them doesn't win the other will. Liv Morgan's music hits and Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan come out - Morgan starts talking trash talking Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton. Liv says she doesn't care about the other four women because everything is about her. They get in the ring and Morgan declares her entry to the Royal Rumble and declares her victory as well. She says Rodriguez will ensure her victory. Ripley smokes Morgan and all hell breaks loose. Stratton leaves the ring and Belair, Naomi and Ripley clear the ring and Nick Aldis makes his way out to the ring.

Match 3: Rhea Ripley, Naomi & Bianca Belair -vs- Nia Jax, Candice LeRae & Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez



Jax and Ripley go to start the match but LeRae is tagged in. LeRae is woman handled by Ripley. Jax runs in and Belair and Naomi attack Jax. Jax is now triple teamed and LeRae is covered by Naomi for a two count. Morgan is tagged in and the tag champs tag team her. Belair is tagged in and she covers Morgan for a near fall. Belair punches out Morgan in the corner and LeRae tries to break the punches. Jax is tagged in and Morgan pulls on Belair's braid. Jax steamrolls Belair with a clotheslines and Jax slaps Belair with her braid. Jax bangs Belair's head on the mat and body slams her. Jax goes for her finisher but Belair catches her before and punches out Jax. Jax is sent outside the ring and she then tags LeRae. Naomi is tagged in and LeRae is taken down by Naomi. Jax is now tagged in and Naomi comes at her with punches and kicks Jax. Naomi punches out Morgan on the apron and tries for an over the ropes sunset flip but Jax just sits on her and covers for a two count. Naomi lays on the mat like a squished mosquito and Jax tags in LeRae. LeRae stomps on Naomi and covers her for a two count. Naomi tries to tag but LeRae doesn't let her. Morgan is now tagged and she stomps on Naomi and hits the three amigos on Naomi and kicks her in the face. Morgan covers for a two count and tags in Jax. Jax squishes Naomi in the corner and gives her the stink face. Naomi tries to fight back but Jax beats her some more and tags out to LeRae. LeRae assaults Naomi with kicks and punches and covers for a near fall. LeRae punches Ripley who was on the apron and suplexes Naomi. Naomi kicks LeRae on the side of the head. Jax attacks Ripley outside of the ring and Morgan takes out Belair leaving Naomi with no one to tag out to. Naomi kicks Jax, and Morgan and hits a middle rope facebuster on LeRae. Ripley is tagged in and Morgan is as well. Ripley clotheslines Morgan and starts throwing her around the ring. Ripley takes out Jax and LeRae and Rodriguez tries to interfere and Ripley takes her out. Morgan hits a backstabber on Ripley and Belair is tagged in. Belair and Morgan go back and forth and Belair covers but Jax breaks it up. Jax takes out Naomi, Ripley tries to hit Jax with a Riptide but Morgan stops it. Morgan is Riptide'd onto Jax and Ripley hits Rodriguez. LeRae throws Ripley out of the ring, and Belair hits the KOD on LeRae but Morgan, who is legal, rolls up Belair for the win.



Winners: Nia Jax, Candice LeRae & Liv Morgan

Michin, B-Fab, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are backstage and we find out Michin has another chance to fight Green for the United States Title.

Match 4: Johnny Gargano w/Tommaso Ciampa -vs- Apollo Crews



Crews starts with punches and takes down Gargano right away. Crews hits a stalled suplex on Gargano and dropkicks Gargano out of the ring. Crews moonsaults off the apron onto Gargano and the men get back in the ring. Crews comes off the top rope and misses a frog splash. Gargano connects with a superkick and covers for a two count. Gargano pummels Crews in the corner and Crews escapes and takes down Gargano. Crews gorilla presses Gargano and hits a standing moonsault and covers for a near fall. Crews crashes into the corner and Gargano hits a backstabber off the ropes for a two count. Crews and Gargano trade punches in the ring. Crews kicks Gargano and Gargano throws Crews out of the ring. Ciampa connects with a running knee on Crews. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley come out distracting Gargano who gets rolled up by Crews.



Winner: Apollo Crews

Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu walk backstage and Fatu talks about his match with Strowman. Fatu says Tonga will defeat Knight tonight and Tonga says "yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah..."

Match 5: Tama Tonga w/Jacob Fatu -vs- LA Knight



Before the match, Knight gets on the mic and says he's going to BFT Tonga and he'll take care of Fatu if he needs to. Tonga attacks Knight right off the bell, but Knight fires back with punches too. The men now trade blows in the ring. Tonga runs into a powerslam and Knight covers for a two count. Knight kicks Tonga out of the ring and goes out to meet Tonga and punches him outside the ring. Tonga swings Knight into the barricade and Knight then clotheslines Tonga over the barricade. Tonga clotheslines Knight from on top of the barricade and punches Knight outside the ring. Knight throws Tonga back in the ring and shoulder checks Tonga and covers for two. Tonga is back body dropped and sent outside the ring again. Tonga slams Knight into the steel steps face first. Tonga continues to beat on Knight outside the ring and rolls Knight back into the ring. Knight is suplexed by Tonga and then kicked in the corner until the ref breaks it up. Knight comes flying out of the corner with a running clothesline but walks into a boot by Tonga. Tonga elbows Knight across the throat and headbutts Knight. Knight starts chopping on Tonga but is quickly taken down by Tonga. Tonga single outs Knight's right arm and slams it into the mat and gives him some back shots. Knight fires back and hits a swinging neck breaker and covers for a near fall. Tonga hits a dragon screw taking out Knight's leg and elbows the leg that was used for the dragon screw. Tonga hits a headbutt and attempts a suplex but Knight counters to a neck breaker and covers for two. Tonga knees Knight in the gut sending him crashing to the mat. Knight punches Tonga who kicks Knight but Knight takes him down and punches out Tonga on the mat. Knight hits another neck breaker sending Tonga on the apron. Knight knocks Tonga off the apron and flies out of the ring onto Tonga. Back in the ring, Knight tries for the BFT but Tonga counters and hits a cradle DDT and covers for a near fall. Tonga sits Knight on the top rope and the men punch each other. Knight hits his elbow off the top rope, Jacob Fatu tries to interfere, Knight knocks Fatu off the apron and then hits the BFT on Tonga for the win.



Winner: LA Knight

After the match, Fatu attacks Knight and Samoan Drops him in to the announce table. Braun Strowman comes out for the save and gets in the ring and stares at Fatu who is outside the ring. Fatu starts getting in the ring, and Tonga tries to stop him but he powers out and gets in the ring with Strowman. Tonga distracts Strowman and Fatu tries to attack Strowman but Strowman sends Fatu out of the ring.

The Miz talks to A-Town Down Under and says they're cut from the same cloth and they agree to team with The Miz. Aldis comes by and tells A-Town Down Under that they've been moved to RAW.

A video for Shinsuke Nakamura plays where he tells us he will be in the Royal Rumble match.

Match 6: Damian Priest -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Hayes uses his quickness to evade Priest from the bell. Hayes kicks Priest and starts chopping him. Priest takes down Hayes with a body check and throws Hayes in the corner and beats him up. Priest walks on the ropes and splashes onto Hayes. Outside the ring, Priest uppercuts Hayes and tries to slam him. Hayes tries to throw Priest into the ring post and then hits him with some kicks and punches. Hayes pushes Priest into the announce table and mounts Priest and punches him several times. Back in the ring Hayes kicks Priest in the corner. Hayes takes out Priest's legs but Priest is able to slam Hayes onto the mat. Priest runs into the turnbuckles, and Hayes hits a spring board neck breaker and covers for a one count. Hayes elbows Priest on the mat and Priest breaks out of the hold and takes down Hayes. Hayes comes back and takes Priest down using Priest's hair and then dropkicks Priest. Hayes punches Priest in the corner and kicks Priest out of the ring. Hayes flips out of the ring on to Priest. Back in the ring, Hayes hits a high cross body and covers Priest for a two count. Hayes chops Priest in the middle of the ring and this pisses off Priest who gets up and punches Hayes. Priest unleashes some kicks and punches on Hayes and uppercuts Hayes. Priest hits a broken arrow on Hayes and slams him down on the mat. Priest covers Hayes for a two count. Hayes rolls out of the ring and Priest runs at him tossing him over the barricade. Back in the ring, Priest jumps into a superkick. Hayes hits First 48 and covers Priest for a near fall. Hayes gets on the top rope and misses Nothing but Net. Hayes rolls up Priest for a two count and Priest then hits Hayes with a clotheslines. Priest connects with South of Heaven for the win.



Winner: Damian Priest

DIY is backstage argue with Nick Aldis about MCMG costing Gargano his match. MCMG pop by and tell DIY they'll be battling them at The Royal Rumble in a two out of three falls match.

Kevin Owens is seen backstage taping up his wrists and he starts to walk towards the green room for his match which is coming up.

Mark Henry and Michelle McCool are seated at ringside and we head backstage. Cody Rhodes stops Damian Priest backstage and says SmackDown is glad to have him and they shake hands. As Rhodes leaves, Priest says "See you soon, Champ"... dun, dun, dun...

Andrade is approached by The Miz in hopes that Andrade will have his back as he's looking for friends. Andrade declines and leaves, Jimmy Uso walks by and makes fun of The Miz. As Uso makes his way to the ring, Carmelo Hayes tells him it'll take more than four moves to beat Owens. Uso tells Hayes that next week he'll beat Hayes with three moves.

As Uso makes his way to the ring for his match, Hayes attacks him. Officials and WWE backstage peeps come out and break up the scuffle.

Match 7: Jimmy Uso -vs- Kevin Owens



Owens comes down the ring in a Naomi shirt and immediately gets in Joe Tessitore's face allowing Uso to attack Owens. As Uso gets in the ring, Owens starts punching him and takes him down with a body check and then hits a Senton on Uso. Owens punches Uso in the gut and slams him against the turnbuckles. Uso is flung into the other turnbuckle and he crashes to the mat. Owens chokes Uso on the ropes. Uso comes back at Owens with a clotheslines and Owens rolls out of the ring to avoid a hip attack. Uso slams Owens' head against the announce table and then throws him back in the ring. Owens knocks Uso off the apron and Uso collides with the announce table. Owens jumps off the apron and hits a frog splash on Uso outside the ring. Owens slams Uso into the barricade and gets in the ring and takes a bow as Uso lays outside the ring. Back in the ring, Owens punches Uso and starts working on Uso's arm. Uso is slammed down and covered for a quick one count. Owens targets Uso's shoulder and then stomps on Uso's back. Owens continues to beat on Uso's arm. Uso tries fighting back but Owens impales him with a DDT and throws Uso in an arm bar. Uso headbutts out of the hold and Owens hits him with another DDT and covers for a near fall. Owens starts to work on Uso's arm again and gets on the top rope, Uso stops whatever Owens was planning with a kick and climbs the ropes and meets Owens on the top rope. Owens knocks Uso off the top rope and goes for a Swanton Bomb but Uso gets his knees up. Uso hits a hip attack to Owens in the corner. Uso kicks and punches Owens in the middle of the ring and takes him down with Samoan Drop. Uso covers Owens who kicks out at two. Uso misses a splash in the corner but the superkicks Owens and covers for a two count. Owens slams Uso on the mat and then hits a spinning driver on Uso for a near fall. Owens goes for the summer, Uso counter and tries for a superkick, but Owens avoids it and tries for his own and Uso avoids it and connects with a superkick. Uso covers Owens for a two count. Uso climbs the ropes to the top rope and goes for the Uso splash but Owens moves and superkicks Uso. Uso flies around Owens and connects with a superkick of his own and covers Owens for a near fall again. Owens tries for a stunner but Uso counters and spears Owens. Uso gets on the top rope but Owens pulls him down and drives him into the turnbuckles. Owens hits a pop up powerbomb on Uso for the win.



Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens sets up to give Uso a package pile-driver on the announce table but Cody Rhodes runs down to make the save. Owens and Rhodes battle around the ring as the show goes off the air.