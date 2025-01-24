TNA iMPACT Spoilers from San Antonio (Taped on 1/23)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
On January 23rd, TNA held television tapings at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Full spoilers are below.
⚡Xplosion Match: Jake Something def. Jason Hotch and Laredo Kid
⚡Xplosion Match: Steve Maclin def. John Skyler
⚡Brian Myers def. Leon Slater
⚡Nic Nemeth cut a promo, interrupted by Ryan Nemeth and First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro).
⚡NXT’s Cora Jade def. Hyan. After the match, Jade attacked Hyan, and Xia Brookside made the save. TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich also appeared.
⚡Sami Callihan and Mance Warner brawled, with Warner gaining the upper hand after Steph De Lander distracted Sami.
⚡Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Sinner & Saint ended with Young turning on Alexander.
⚡NXT’s Wes Lee def. Ace Austin, followed by Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupot attacking Austin, with The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) making the save.
⚡The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) def. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)