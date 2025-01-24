WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA iMPACT Spoilers from San Antonio (Taped on 1/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

On January 23rd, TNA held television tapings at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Full spoilers are below.

Xplosion Match: Jake Something def. Jason Hotch and Laredo Kid

Xplosion Match: Steve Maclin def. John Skyler

Brian Myers def. Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth cut a promo, interrupted by Ryan Nemeth and First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro).

NXT’s Cora Jade def. Hyan. After the match, Jade attacked Hyan, and Xia Brookside made the save. TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich also appeared.

Sami Callihan and Mance Warner brawled, with Warner gaining the upper hand after Steph De Lander distracted Sami.

Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Sinner & Saint ended with Young turning on Alexander.

NXT’s Wes Lee def. Ace Austin, followed by Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupot attacking Austin, with The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) making the save.

The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) def. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)


