Travis Scott's '4×4' Confirmed as New WWE Raw Theme Song

The new theme song for WWE Raw on Netflix has been officially unveiled. Travis Scott's song ‘4×4’ will serve as the theme, following his memorable appearance on the show’s debut episode.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque expressed his excitement on Twitter, stating: “.@WWE makes you ‘feel’…@trvisXX makes you ‘feel’…How we make you ‘feel’ is everything we do. Congratulations Travis… ‘4X4’ — the Official Theme Song of #WWERaw on @netflix.”

During the premiere, Scott accompanied Jey Uso for his ring entrance, making headlines with his stage presence. Despite the lighthearted jokes about his on-screen demeanor at the press conference, he remains prominent in WWE’s hip-hop collaborations.

Megan Thee Stallion also contributes to the WWE's musical lineup, as her song ‘Neva Play’ featuring RM serves as the theme for WWE SmackDown on USA Network. You can check out the new music video for ‘4X4’ below.