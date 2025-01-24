WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Travis Scott's '4×4' Confirmed as New WWE Raw Theme Song

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Travis Scott's '4×4' Confirmed as New WWE Raw Theme Song

The new theme song for WWE Raw on Netflix has been officially unveiled. Travis Scott's song ‘4×4’ will serve as the theme, following his memorable appearance on the show’s debut episode.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque expressed his excitement on Twitter, stating: “.@WWE makes you ‘feel’…@trvisXX makes you ‘feel’…How we make you ‘feel’ is everything we do. Congratulations Travis… ‘4X4’ — the Official Theme Song of #WWERaw on @netflix.”

During the premiere, Scott accompanied Jey Uso for his ring entrance, making headlines with his stage presence. Despite the lighthearted jokes about his on-screen demeanor at the press conference, he remains prominent in WWE’s hip-hop collaborations.

Megan Thee Stallion also contributes to the WWE's musical lineup, as her song ‘Neva Play’ featuring RM serves as the theme for WWE SmackDown on USA Network. You can check out the new music video for ‘4X4’ below.

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #travis scott

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π