Mandy Rose Expresses Uncertainty About In-Ring Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Mandy Rose remains unsure about her return to the ring since being released by WWE in December 2022. After participating in the BLP Wrestler's Combine in September 2024 and making a run-in during a match, she still doesn't have a clear timeline for her comeback.

In a recent appearance on Highspots' Virtual Gimmick Table, Rose shared her thoughts on when she might return, stating, “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I know it’s the question I get asked all day every day about it. I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended. However I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what if thing. I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here [the signing]. But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that.”

Rose has previously shared her thoughts on a potential return to wrestling. Fightful will provide updates on her future as they become available.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #mandy rose

