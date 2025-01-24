Mandy Rose Expresses Uncertainty About In-Ring Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mandy Rose remains unsure about her return to the ring since being released by WWE in December 2022. After participating in the BLP Wrestler's Combine in September 2024 and making a run-in during a match, she still doesn't have a clear timeline for her comeback.

In a recent appearance on Highspots' Virtual Gimmick Table, Rose shared her thoughts on when she might return, stating, “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I know it’s the question I get asked all day every day about it. I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended. However I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what if thing. I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here [the signing]. But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that.”

Rose has previously shared her thoughts on a potential return to wrestling. Fightful will provide updates on her future as they become available.