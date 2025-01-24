WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

AEW Among Top Streamed Live Sports Events on Max

Amid speculation regarding WWE Raw's Netflix viewership, there has been no recent information about AEW's performance on Max. However, Fightful Select revealed that AEW has been one of the top streamed live sports events since the simulcast began on January 1st. The report did not specify if this was a cumulative total or a weekly figure.

Max features live NBA, NHL, and the new women's basketball Unrivaled league. AEW Dynamite was the first to launch in the Max simulcast era, with subsequent episodes of both Dynamite (TBS) and Collision (TNT) available live and on-demand. Subscribers also have access to the complete 2019 Dynamite run and various pay-per-views.

In the fall of 2024, AEW and WBD secured a new media rights deal for three years, with an option for a fourth. The annual deal's worth has been speculated between $150 million and $185 million but remains unconfirmed by either party.

