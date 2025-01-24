Rob Van Dam Reflects on Forgetting His WWE Title Reign

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rob Van Dam, a WWE Champion, holds his lengthy ECW Television Championship reign in higher regard. On a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts about this preference, stating, “That was the most fun — part of the fun was being at that stage of my career, building my name, exuding my brand, getting it out into people’s minds… When I had my TV championship in ECW for almost two years, I had my most fun matches. I felt the most comfortable. I felt like I was in control as an artist.”

He reflected on his brief WWE Championship reign in 2006, explaining, “When I won the WWE Championship and was the ECW Champion, it’s easy to remember that title run because it was so damn short. I actually don’t remember all the matches that I had within those couple weeks or whatever.” Despite the brevity, RVD appreciated that he reached the peak of WWE on his terms. Unfortunately, he lost the title in July 2006 after an arrest for marijuana possession, along with the ECW World Championship the following night.