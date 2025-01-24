WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Rob Van Dam Reflects on Forgetting His WWE Title Reign

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Rob Van Dam Reflects on Forgetting His WWE Title Reign

Rob Van Dam, a WWE Champion, holds his lengthy ECW Television Championship reign in higher regard. On a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD shared his thoughts about this preference, stating, “That was the most fun — part of the fun was being at that stage of my career, building my name, exuding my brand, getting it out into people’s minds… When I had my TV championship in ECW for almost two years, I had my most fun matches. I felt the most comfortable. I felt like I was in control as an artist.”

He reflected on his brief WWE Championship reign in 2006, explaining, “When I won the WWE Championship and was the ECW Champion, it’s easy to remember that title run because it was so damn short. I actually don’t remember all the matches that I had within those couple weeks or whatever.” Despite the brevity, RVD appreciated that he reached the peak of WWE on his terms. Unfortunately, he lost the title in July 2006 after an arrest for marijuana possession, along with the ECW World Championship the following night.

Accusations that Bobby Fulton's Son is Abusing Him Surface Online, RVD Takes Aim

Well, this story is anything but "Fantastic!" Bobby Fulton, 64, is a wrestling legend most famous for his work as part of the Fantastics th [...]

— James Walsh Jan 23, 2025 11:47PM

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
Tags: #wwe #rob van dam #rvd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π