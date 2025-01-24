Nia Jax Declares Rhea Ripley Among Best Athletes in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nia Jax recently shared her thoughts on her upcoming clash with Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, emphasizing Ripley’s status as one of the top athletes in the company. The two will meet in the ring tomorrow night.

Jax praised Ripley, saying, “Rhea is one of our top athletes. Female, male, she’s one of our top athletes. I think, previously, when we got into it, we had the main event in Elimination Chamber last year, I tried a different strategy. But this time I feel like I got to match her with some intensity. I think just coming out of the gate, and going pound for pound with her and seeing if I could just wear her down and then pick at her, pick her apart.”

Reflecting on the significance of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Jax expressed her pride in participating in such a historic show. “It’s a beautiful history. WWE is so good at keeping our history and our culture so strong. I come from a wrestling family, and I’ve seen my family throughout the years, the decades, on all these historic shows. Being a part of Saturday Night’s Main Event is going to be a cool thing on its own, but competing for this women’s World Heavyweight Championship is huge because I haven’t held that title. That’s something that I want in my accolades. That’s something I want when I look back in my history to say that, ‘Okay, I got that as one as well.’”

Jax is determined to dethrone Ripley, saying, “Rhea thinks that she’s at the top of the pyramid for the women’s division, but I have a little bit of a rude awakening for her, because last year was my year, and I’m continuing it this year. I’m coming for that title. I don’t care what gets in my way.”