AEW Stars Not Allowed at WWE WrestleMania Week Events

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Typically, AEW talent can participate in independent events, but this WrestleMania week will be different. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that ‘younger’ AEW talents cannot work indie dates during this time.

Originally, the ROH Supercard of Honor was scheduled for WrestleMania weekend in April, but it has been postponed to later in the year. WrestleMania week is a popular time for various wrestling promotions to engage with fans gathered in one location.

Events like GCW’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break usually occur during this week. In previous years, TNA and NJPW have also hosted cross-promotional Multiverse shows around the time of WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set for April 19 and 20 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, marking the sixth two-night WrestleMania.