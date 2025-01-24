Goldberg Withdraws from January 27th WWE RAW Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bill Goldberg will not be appearing on the January 27th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Atlanta, according to reports. Dr. Chris Featherstone from Sportskeeda stated, “I’ve been informed that Bill Goldberg is not scheduled to appear on #WWERaw this coming Monday and is not in any creative plans for the show.”

Goldberg's last WWE appearance was at the Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view, where he confronted GUNTHER. This has led to speculation about GUNTHER being Goldberg's opponent in what may be his final match later this year. Goldberg has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.