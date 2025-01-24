WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Anderson on Turning Down AEW Contract Renewal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Brock Anderson discussed his decision to decline a contract renewal with AEW, where he competed from 2021 to 2023 and is now with MLW.

He reflected, “About two years in, probably. Hindsight’s 20/20. It was a brand-new company. They’d only done a handful of TVs before COVID. Then they went into COVID. So in one sense, it was the best place for me to be because it wasn’t like I could be out on the indies, they weren’t running.” He appreciated the opportunity and camaraderie with Cody and other wrestlers. However, he highlighted a lack of training resources, noting, “After doing those five-minute Universal matches, you can’t really get better.” Ultimately, he chose a path that would allow him more growth and mentorship, saying, “I think it was the best decision I’ve made.”

Tags: #aew #brock anderson

