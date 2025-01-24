Brock Anderson on Turning Down AEW Contract Renewal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Brock Anderson discussed his decision to decline a contract renewal with AEW, where he competed from 2021 to 2023 and is now with MLW.

He reflected, “About two years in, probably. Hindsight’s 20/20. It was a brand-new company. They’d only done a handful of TVs before COVID. Then they went into COVID. So in one sense, it was the best place for me to be because it wasn’t like I could be out on the indies, they weren’t running.” He appreciated the opportunity and camaraderie with Cody and other wrestlers. However, he highlighted a lack of training resources, noting, “After doing those five-minute Universal matches, you can’t really get better.” Ultimately, he chose a path that would allow him more growth and mentorship, saying, “I think it was the best decision I’ve made.”