Matt Hardy Predicts The Hardys Will Wrestle in WWE by 2025

Matt Hardy anticipates that The Hardys will make an appearance in WWE before the end of 2025. Fans have speculated about this possibility due to the partnership between TNA and NXT. Hardy confidently stated on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, “In the extreme life of Matt Hardy, you know never say never, anything can happen. I will say, I’ll make a bold prediction. I think before it’s all said and done, we will wrestle a match in the WWE before the end of the year.”

Jon Alba asked Hardy about the potential appeal of a WWE appearance at this stage in their careers. Hardy emphasized, “What’s important to both Jeff and I is just solidifying our legacy, cementing our legacy as one of the greatest teams to ever do this. We both feel great, we’re both in great health, we’re coming out to the one of the loudest reactions every single night, it’s like we come out, it’s like rock stars.” He noted that their recent signings have generated immense fan support and outlined how TNA’s blueprint has positioned them for success.

Hardy expressed that their current mission is to prove they are still at the top of their game. “That’s what we’re proving week in and week out. We’re going to get into something before it’s all said and done and sink our teeth into it, and there’s going to be some obstacle that we need to overcome,” he stated. Hardy urged fans to recognize their relevance: “The Hardys are yesterday, we are today, and we’re going to be tomorrow. Who knows, tomorrow might end up being an NXT debut for The Hardys. Could end up being a WWE return for The Hardys, who knows?” Anything is possible, particularly with the ongoing partnership.