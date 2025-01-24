“Three-Man Booth Sucks”: JBL Discusses WWE Commentary Challenges

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

JBL recently shared his thoughts on Corey Graves’ frustrations about being reassigned to WWE NXT and his own preferences regarding commentary team dynamics during an episode of Something to Wrestle With. Here’s what JBL had to say:

On Corey Graves' reassignment:

JBL expressed understanding for Corey Graves’ situation, noting that commentary spots are limited. “There’s only three commentary spots unless you have two color commentators, like you’ve had before with a three-man booth. You’ve got to move guys around, and that happens. I can certainly understand Corey’s angst in this. I don’t know, only what was read. And certainly text does not denote tone, so you don’t know what tone this was written in."

JBL praised Graves' work as a commentator, saying, "I think Corey has done an incredible job. I think Corey is an incredible commentator. I think Pat McAfee is too. Pat adds so much to WWE. It’s wonderful that he comes in, and it’s wonderful he has this huge following. He does such an incredible job. They’re completely different. To me, I think there’s room for both, and I certainly hope they find room for both.”

On announce booth preferences:

JBL made it clear he dislikes three-man commentary teams, calling them “awful” and explaining the challenges involved: “You had to get everybody in. The hard part with a two-man booth is you’ve got to have the play-by-play guy be part babyface. You can’t have a guy call it right down the middle. With a three-man booth, the play-by-play guy can call it down the middle, and you can have your heel and babyface color commentators. Without that, the color commentator is generally a heel, so you need a babyface play-by-play guy, which kind of takes away a little bit from the play-by-play role. Most guys can walk that line, but I prefer a two-man booth. It is so much easier.”

On four-man booths:

JBL strongly criticized four-man teams, recalling his own experience: “Four-man booth was horrible. We had a four-man booth for a while, and that was just awful. It’s like you see on CNN sometimes, when you have like 18 people in the Brady Bunch boxes. This is the worst show ever. There’s no way anything gets done.”

Check out the discussion in the video below: