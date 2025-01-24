WWE Bloodline Splitting Up?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE SmackDown star Tama Tonga has hinted at a potential split of The Bloodline following recent storyline updates. During the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to win Tribal Combat, reclaiming the ula fala as “The Tribal Chief.” On the January 17 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa appeared for the first time without the ula fala and was met with boos, remaining silent.

WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE is rebranding the group of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, moving them away from the “The Bloodline” moniker. On January 24, Tonga teased the impending split on social media, posting:

“(blood) in (blood) out”

alongside blood emojis.

Jacob Fatu is set to face Braun Strowman at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga will battle LA Knight on tonight’s SmackDown.