WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Bloodline Splitting Up?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

WWE Bloodline Splitting Up?

WWE SmackDown star Tama Tonga has hinted at a potential split of The Bloodline following recent storyline updates. During the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to win Tribal Combat, reclaiming the ula fala as “The Tribal Chief.” On the January 17 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa appeared for the first time without the ula fala and was met with boos, remaining silent.

WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE is rebranding the group of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, moving them away from the “The Bloodline” moniker. On January 24, Tonga teased the impending split on social media, posting:

“(blood) in (blood) out”

alongside blood emojis.

Jacob Fatu is set to face Braun Strowman at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga will battle LA Knight on tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Viewership for 1/17: Mixed Results as Viewer Numbers Drop, Demo Rises

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.403 million viewers, reflecting a 2.3% decrease compared to the previo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2025 10:57AM


Tags: #wwe #the bloodline

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π