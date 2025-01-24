The Undertaker Reveals Shawn Michaels Missed WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE legends gathered for the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, with many appearing in the audience. The Undertaker made a grand entrance on his motorcycle after Rhea Ripley claimed the WWE Women's World Title from Liv Morgan.

In his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker shared that Shawn Michaels was meant to be featured during the event. He stated, "Shawn was there. I don't think Shawn was on the show. I think he was supposed to be in the crowd sitting with Stephanie, and no one came and got him, or something like that. He was just sitting in his dressing room when his spot came up to be in the crowd. Bruce Prichard. We all took a picture together because we were the only three that were on the original Raw and the Netflix deal." Additionally, Undertaker discussed his segment with Ripley.