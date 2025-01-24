WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Dragon Lee Celebrates the Birth of His Daughter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Dragon Lee welcomed his newborn daughter on Thursday evening, sharing a heartfelt moment with fans.

The WWE star posted a touching photo on social media, showing him holding his daughter in the hospital. Alongside the image, he wrote, "Welcome to this wonderful world."

Lee had previously shared that his recent absence from WWE programming was due to awaiting the birth of his child. His most recent in-ring appearances were a match on Main Event in mid-December and a Raw match in November, where American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated the LWO (Lee & Rey Mysterio).

Since then, he has remained off television to focus on his family.

Congratulations to Dragon Lee and his wife on the arrival of their baby girl!


