TNA iMPACT! Card for January 30, 2025, Takes Shape

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

The card for the January 30, 2025, episode of TNA iMPACT! is beginning to take shape.

During the January 23 episode of TNA iMPACT!, it was announced that Wes Lee of WWE NXT will face Ace Austin of TNA. This match highlights the ongoing working relationship between the two companies.

Additionally, the returning Mustafa Ali will compete for the first time in 2025. Ali recently revealed that he has signed with TNA, marking a fresh chapter in his career.

Another notable segment will feature Nic Nemeth, who will address the audience for the first time since losing the TNA World Title at TNA Genesis.

These exciting developments are in addition to the previously announced tag team match, where Josh Alexander and Eric Young will team up to take on Alexander's former proteges, Travis Williams and Judas Icarus.


