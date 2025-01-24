Tully Blanchard Spotted During TNA iMPACT! Live Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tully Blanchard made an appearance at TNA iMPACT! live on January 23rd.

Blanchard was seen in the audience during a promo by his daughter, Tessa Blanchard.

During the segment, Tessa highlighted her family’s legacy, noting that her grandfather organized the first wrestling show in San Antonio. She went on to criticize the city for lacking a sports team and declared her destiny for greatness. In her promo, Tessa claimed to surpass wrestling legends such as Steve Austin, the Von Erichs, and the Funks.

Tessa Blanchard has ARRIVED and she’s got a mic in hand!



WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/LlefpDAJYm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 24, 2025