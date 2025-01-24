WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tully Blanchard Spotted During TNA iMPACT! Live Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Tully Blanchard made an appearance at TNA iMPACT! live on January 23rd.

Blanchard was seen in the audience during a promo by his daughter, Tessa Blanchard.

During the segment, Tessa highlighted her family’s legacy, noting that her grandfather organized the first wrestling show in San Antonio. She went on to criticize the city for lacking a sports team and declared her destiny for greatness. In her promo, Tessa claimed to surpass wrestling legends such as Steve Austin, the Von Erichs, and the Funks.


