Steph De Lander Returns to TNA Wrestling and Declares Herself Digital Media Champion

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Steph De Lander made her return to TNA Wrestling at TNA iMPACT! live on January 23, where she was revealed as the figure behind the mysterious "23" vignettes that have been airing since December. She announced that she is now the TNA Digital Media Champion, claiming the title from PCO in a "divorce."

During her return, De Lander introduced her boyfriend, Mance Warner, who made his TNA Wrestling debut by attacking Sami Callihan.

The "23" teasers first appeared during the December 5 episode of TNA iMPACT!. Notably, PCO had destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship during The People vs. GCW event, adding more intrigue to the storyline.