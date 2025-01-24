WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Steph De Lander Returns to TNA Wrestling and Declares Herself Digital Media Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Steph De Lander Returns to TNA Wrestling and Declares Herself Digital Media Champion

Steph De Lander made her return to TNA Wrestling at TNA iMPACT! live on January 23, where she was revealed as the figure behind the mysterious "23" vignettes that have been airing since December. She announced that she is now the TNA Digital Media Champion, claiming the title from PCO in a "divorce."

During her return, De Lander introduced her boyfriend, Mance Warner, who made his TNA Wrestling debut by attacking Sami Callihan.

The "23" teasers first appeared during the December 5 episode of TNA iMPACT!. Notably, PCO had destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship during The People vs. GCW event, adding more intrigue to the storyline.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #steph de lander

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π