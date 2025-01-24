Josh Alexander Opens Up About His Decision to Leave TNA Wrestling on iMPACT! Live

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At TNA Genesis, Josh Alexander made a shocking announcement that he would be leaving TNA Wrestling. This revelation followed his defeat in an intense "I Quit" match against Mike Santana.

On the January 23rd episode of TNA iMPACT! Live, Alexander elaborated on his decision, expressing gratitude for his time in TNA. He stated that although his journey had more highs than lows and felt like a dream come true, it was time for him to step away from the company.

During the same segment, Alexander praised the rising tag team Sinner & Saint, noting their potential, which had also caught the attention of the legendary Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). However, tensions escalated as Sinner & Saint confronted Alexander, declaring he couldn’t leave before launching a brutal attack on him.

The chaos prompted Eric Young to step in and make the save. Young then issued a challenge to Sinner & Saint for a tag team match scheduled for next Thursday’s TNA iMPACT! Live.