WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Josh Alexander Opens Up About His Decision to Leave TNA Wrestling on iMPACT! Live

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Josh Alexander Opens Up About His Decision to Leave TNA Wrestling on iMPACT! Live

At TNA Genesis, Josh Alexander made a shocking announcement that he would be leaving TNA Wrestling. This revelation followed his defeat in an intense "I Quit" match against Mike Santana.

On the January 23rd episode of TNA iMPACT! Live, Alexander elaborated on his decision, expressing gratitude for his time in TNA. He stated that although his journey had more highs than lows and felt like a dream come true, it was time for him to step away from the company.

During the same segment, Alexander praised the rising tag team Sinner & Saint, noting their potential, which had also caught the attention of the legendary Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). However, tensions escalated as Sinner & Saint confronted Alexander, declaring he couldn’t leave before launching a brutal attack on him.

The chaos prompted Eric Young to step in and make the save. Young then issued a challenge to Sinner & Saint for a tag team match scheduled for next Thursday’s TNA iMPACT! Live.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #josh alexander

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π