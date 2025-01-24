Cora Jade Disrupts TNA iMPACT! Live, Targets Masha Slamovich

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Cora Jade made her return to the iMPACT! Zone with a bold statement during TNA iMPACT! live on January 23rd.

Jade interrupted a six-Knockouts tag team match featuring Masha Slamovich & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) against Rosemary & The House of Elegance (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance).

Carrying a photo of the TNA Knockouts Champion marked with a red X, Jade’s appearance distracted Masha Slamovich, ultimately costing her team the victory.

This isn't Jade’s first encounter with Masha, as she previously confronted the Knockouts star at TNA Genesis.