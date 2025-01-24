WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cora Jade Disrupts TNA iMPACT! Live, Targets Masha Slamovich

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Cora Jade made her return to the iMPACT! Zone with a bold statement during TNA iMPACT! live on January 23rd.

Jade interrupted a six-Knockouts tag team match featuring Masha Slamovich & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) against Rosemary & The House of Elegance (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance).

Carrying a photo of the TNA Knockouts Champion marked with a red X, Jade’s appearance distracted Masha Slamovich, ultimately costing her team the victory.

This isn't Jade’s first encounter with Masha, as she previously confronted the Knockouts star at TNA Genesis.


