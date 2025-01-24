Matt Cardona Makes Return to TNA Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Matt Cardona returned to TNA Wrestling during the January 23rd episode of TNA iMPACT!. He was announced as the first challenger for Joe Hendry and the TNA World Championship, facing Hendry in the main event.

Hendry declared his readiness to defend the TNA World Title anytime against anyone, regardless of the promotion.

Cardona hadn't competed in TNA since his loss to PCO in a Monster's Ball match at TNA Bound For Glory. Hendry secured the TNA World Title in the TNA Genesis main event, defeating Nic Nemeth.