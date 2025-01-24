TNA Wrestling Star Removed From Roster Following Controversy

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After a controversial incident at a recent GCW event, a star has been removed from TNA Wrestling's roster. During The People vs. GCW show in New York City on January 19, PCO destroyed what TNA described as a replica of the Digital Media Championship belt and expressed his frustrations about the company after winning the Kick-Off Rumble.

Reports suggest that PCO was expected to lose the Digital Media Championship at TNA Wrestling tapings on January 24, marking the end of his contract in 2024. However, due to the incident, the future of the championship is uncertain.

As a result, PCO has been officially removed from the TNA roster, and the Digital Media Championship is also absent from the page, leaving no current champion under contract. TNA officials reportedly expressed anger over PCO's actions, which he claimed were part of an angle for TNA television.

PCO's future remains unclear, and updates will be provided as the situation evolves.