Donovan Dijak Launches Online Wrestling Academy

Former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak has announced his Dijak Wrestling Academy, which is entirely online and he will serve as the head trainer. Dijak stated:

“Introducing the Dijak Wrestling Academy Learn Professional Wrestling Online! 8 Week Course and 1 on 1 Sessions available: Visit https://DijakWrestling.com for more details. First courses start in just 2 weeks, 1 on 1’s available now! Please RT to help me share, thank you!”

Further information can be found on the school's website.