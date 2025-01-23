Accusations that Bobby Fulton's Son is Abusing Him Surface Online, RVD Takes Aim

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Well, this story is anything but "Fantastic!"

Bobby Fulton, 64, is a wrestling legend most famous for his work as part of the Fantastics throughout multiple territories in the 80's and early 90's with the late Tommy Rogers. Over the past few decades, Fulton has had some medical issues including going blind in one eye and being hospitalized for an extended period of time where his health was considered to be touch-and-go. Medically, Fulton is still battling throat cancer.

Fulton's son, Dillon Hines, is accused of potentially abusing his father. A podcaster posted an audio clip of an outtake from an interview gone bad with the father and son duo. You can hear that clip below.

The above audio is pretty disturbing. So, if you've made it this far, lets bring it back to pro wrestling, shall we?



Rob Van Dam is a pretty amicable guy. But, he took to Twitter to bash Dillon Hines for what he claims is him being stiffed on pay for working one of their Big Time Wrestling events.



Mr. Monday Night had the following to write on X:

The only locking up he should be doing. 👍 pic.twitter.com/qeN1vxek6u — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) January 23, 2025

Big Time Wrestling is the Hines family's promotion which boasts successful wrestling cards and fan festivals in Ohio. They did book Johnny Ace for a show just as the Janel Grant sex trafficking charges came out and later dropped the booking for obvious reasons.

The fans, and a few talents, have started using the expression the "Flton Crime Family", a play on the "Biden Crime Family" which many political rivals of the former President used to describe the dirty dealings of the 46th President of the United States.



With Bobby Fulton's mounting health issues, Dillon has stepped in helping run the shows including handling pay. This seems to be where the trouble starts as RVD claims he did not get full pay for his involvement.



In fairness to both Bobby and Dillon, up until very recently, no public accusations or complaints have been made public about how they do business. It seems to be recent events and involve the likes of Rob Van Dam and D-Von Dudley.

We will keep an eye on this story and if anything more concrete should come out, we'll share it here!