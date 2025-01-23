New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Calls Out John Cena Once Again

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Joe Hendry, the newly crowned TNA World Champion, is wasting no time making bold challenges. After securing the title in a hard-fought victory against Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis on Sunday night, Hendry has set his sights on none other than John Cena.
Hendry initially issued a challenge to Cena during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The call-out continued on Wednesday when Hendry appeared on SA Live. Asked which WWE superstar he’d like to face, the TNA Champion didn’t hesitate to name Cena.
“For me, it’s going to be John Cena, right?” Hendry said. “Look, what would be better than inviting John Cena to cross the line into TNA Wrestling and maybe go for a 17th World Championship? I’m ready for the challenge, John.”
Hendry’s remarks underscore his confidence as champion and his willingness to take on some of the biggest names in wrestling. Whether Cena will respond to the challenge remains to be seen, but Hendry’s bold statement is sure to draw attention from fans and wrestlers alike.
TNA World Champion Joe Hendry yesterday on SA Live asked about who he’d like to face from WWE.— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) January 23, 2025
He once again called out John Cena and invited him to cross the line. 👀#TNAiMPACT #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/mfX2Il8VyI
