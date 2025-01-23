Is WWE Eyeing TNA Wrestling for Its Next Acquisition?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

There are speculations that WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling may be a precursor to a potential acquisition. Recent reports suggest that some industry insiders believe WWE aims to eventually own TNA.

Earlier this month, WWE announced a multi-year collaboration with TNA that will allow wrestlers to 'cross the line' and compete in both promotions. Dave Meltzer discussed this on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating, “All of their shows are on Netflix internationally, they can’t put anything on those stations so they want to make sure it’s not AEW on those stations. So that’s one of the many reasons that they’re doing this [TNA partnership].”

Meltzer added that while some close to the situation feel WWE's ultimate goal is ownership, others foresee potential pitfalls, noting, “It always is at the end; every company WWE works with always end up worse off.”

Tonight's TNA iMPACT! features NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending their titles against The Rascalz, marking a significant crossover. Additionally, Cora Jade aims for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, and new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has even challenged WWE legend John Cena to a match.