Frankie Kazarian's Heartfelt Tribute Following Christopher Daniels' Retirement Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2025

On the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels announced his retirement from wrestling. He entered the ring in a neck brace, revealing that doctors advised he would never wrestle again. He noted that Hangman Adam Page won the last match of Daniels' career, which culminated in a Buckshot that ended his wrestling journey.

Frankie Kazarian, who has shared the ring with Daniels since 2001, expressed his emotions on social media, stating, “There’s no way to articulate what @facdaniels means to me. As an opponent, a tag team partner, or most importantly as a best friend and brother. His contributions to our sport will never be realized. I love you CD. Bad Influence, The Addiction or SCU. I loved every single minute.”

Kazarian and Daniels first teamed in TNA Wrestling in 2011 as members of Fortune, later becoming Bad Influence before leaving in 2014. They also formed The Addiction, participating in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling World Tag Team League in 2015 alongside Ring of Honor. In 2017, they rebranded as SoCal Uncensored, and debuted for AEW in January 2019. Kazarian left AEW in November 2022, returning to TNA, while Daniels continued as an in-ring talent and Head of Talent Relations. Together, they were two-time World Tag Team Champions in TNA.

Source: wrestletalk.com
