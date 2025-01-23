Powerhouse Hobbs to Face Big Bill on 1/25 AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In this week’s AEW Collision, Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs are set to clash in a highly anticipated matchup. Confirmed during AEW Dynamite, the two heavyweights will face off on January 25th. Big Bill is determined to find Hobbs, who has made it clear he’ll be waiting in the parking lot, hinting at a possible Parking Lot Brawl.

After a backstage attack on Collision, Hobbs is eager to confront Big Bill directly. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax.

