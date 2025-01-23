WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Powerhouse Hobbs to Face Big Bill on 1/25 AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2025

In this week’s AEW Collision, Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs are set to clash in a highly anticipated matchup. Confirmed during AEW Dynamite, the two heavyweights will face off on January 25th. Big Bill is determined to find Hobbs, who has made it clear he’ll be waiting in the parking lot, hinting at a possible Parking Lot Brawl.

After a backstage attack on Collision, Hobbs is eager to confront Big Bill directly. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax.

The updated card includes:

  • Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face
  • Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong)
  • Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
  • Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

