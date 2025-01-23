Dragon Lee Reveals Absence from WWE TV Due to Family Reasons

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Dragon Lee recently addressed his absence from WWE programming on social media. He missed Raw during Rey Mysterio’s match against Kofi Kingston, explaining via Instagram that he's been focused on family as he and his wife are expecting their second daughter soon.

In the video, Lee shared: “Hey everyone! Hope y’all are doing well. I don’t usually share my personal stuff, but I want to grab my phone and do it today because I am happy and anxious because in a few days I will hold in my hands my new princess that is on the way. She could (arrive) today, tomorrow, the day after, this weekend or even next week but she is coming, so I am very excited to receive my second princess, well actually third counting my first child and my wife. That’s been the reason why I have not been at work recently, I have been helping my wife but you will see a stronger Dragon Lee and giving my best as I always do inside that ring soon. Sending hugs to everyone!”