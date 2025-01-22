Pro Wrestling Legends Unite with Negdog Championship Wrestling

The following was sent in by Heidi:

Negdog Championship Wrestling in association with Veteran Pro Wrestling will be having their inaugural show called, “Music & Mayhem” and it debuts on 1/25/2025 at Circle S BBQ at 14630 US-19 Hudson, Florida, 34667. The doors open at 5 PM and the bell time begins at 7PM. Pro Wrestling seminar will begin at 1pm for those who want a chance to learn from the best. Pro Wrestling legends such as ECW’s Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso, Pitbull #1 Gary Wolf, Jason Knight, WCW legends Cuban Assassin, Ricky Santana, and a rare appearance by Chainsaw Tony.

Some of the featured matches for that evening will be a student vs teacher match Ricky Santana will go against up and coming NWA wrestler Nic Swift for the Heritage title championship, failed Soviet science experiment and new comer to pro wrestling Russian Manimal Volkoff https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=FsXbOyN29Qc with The Gulager, vs Bobby Knows , Jason Knight vs. “The Society Changer” Sammy C., tag tam action King of Battle Nick Quinones vs James Morrison, Pro wrestling’s first responder Rescue 911 Chris Valiant vs The Iron Kaiser Krieger, and main event for the first ever NCW heavyweight championship Cuban Assassin with Fantasy vs Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf with Fonzie.

Other featured stars on that card include The Pirate Trent Edwards, The “DA Rulez” Grandatto, and many more of Florida’s premier talent. Live music and comedy provided by Comedian Lawrence Green, Ekko Sykes, Tommy Burnz, Anni Loc Post, and DJ Damage. The official celebrity bell ringer will be Chill Guy Cutter.