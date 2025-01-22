⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite, live from Knoxville, TN.

On tap for tonight's show is Hangman Page in action, Cope vs. PAC, Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega meet face-to-face, as well as Private Party (c) vs. Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JANUARY 22, 2025): KNOXVILLE, TN.

We shoot inside the Knoxville, TN. venue with a live cold open shot of the arena, as Excalibur and Taz welcome us to the show.

Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega & Don Callis Family Kick Off The Show

In the ring is Tony Schiavone, who wastes no time introducing his guest at this time. Will Ospreay. The theme for "The Aerial Assassin" hits and he makes his way out to the ring to kick off this week's show. Schiavone then introduces Kenny Omega, and "The Cleaner" makes his way down for the scheduled face-to-face.

Ospreay says things have changed a lot since Omega is gone. He assures him he's no longer associated with the Don Callis Family. He says Jon Moxley and The Death Riders are running roughshod and the Callis Family keeps getting in his way. He can't do it alone. Omega cuts him off and reminds him of the screwdriver incident at The Forbidden Door.

Omega tells Ospreay he did that to try and prove he's better than him. He says he didn't believe it then, and he doesn't now. He says it took diverticulitis to nearly kill him for people to even know who Ospreay is. He says enjoy being number two, because number one is back, and assures him he'll never trust someone like him "Bruv!"

As they go nose-to-nose and nearly get physical, Don Callis comes out with a microphone in-hand. Omega charges at him but is blindsided by Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. They beat Omega down as Ospreay watches with a pained look on his face. He eventually runs out to help. He beats Fletcher down in the ring, but is blasted from behind by Takeshita.

Omega hits the ring to make the save. Omega fires up and hits the ropes for a dive but runs right into a super kick from Fletcher. Fletcher throws Ospreay into the crowd and puts a chair in front of the barricade. He runs and leaps off the chair, Sabu-style, and dives and splashes onto Ospreay in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Takeshita beats Omega down at ringside. Ospreay fights back in the crowd until Lance Archer runs out to join Fletcher. Archer knocks Ospreay down behind the bleacher area and into the halls and concourse. Omega and Brian Cage appear in the same area, with Omega fighting back. Ospreay begins doing the same.

Archer fights back and clears off a merchandise table. Archer picks Ospreay up and goes to chokeslam him through it but Omega appears to stop him. Archer nearly chokeslams them both, but they both fight back and for the first time, team up together and hit a double suplex to put Archer through the table.

Cage comes in with a trash can. Takeshita and Fletcher come in to help, while Callis babbles in the background. The Don Callis Family begin getting the upper hand once again. Takeshita and Omega fight back into the crowd area inside the arena. The rest follow in behind him fighting among themselves. Ospreay leapfrogs off of Fletcher and climbs up a balcony in the crowd and hits a dive. Meanwhile, Omega climbs up some production equipment and does the same.

Fans chant "Holy sh*t!" They begin climbing up the production stuff together to play to the crowd as the Don Callis Family back off. Omega says Callis saw what they did to their boys. The next time they'll put them down under. Speaking of "Down Under," he's got an idea. Omega apologizes to Ospreay and suggests the two take on the hometown boy Fletcher and Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate

A brief PAC vignette is shown ahead of his main event tonight against Cope. We then shoot to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, who talk backstage. Mox talks about Bryan Danielson having a neck issue similar to Cope's, and reminds Cope he put him out of his misery, and will do the same to Cope.

Inside the arena, the best theme in the business hits and out comes The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by MVP. MVP takes his seat on commentary for this upcoming title tilt. The reigning AEW Tag-Team Champions Private Party come out next.

After Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers, the bell sounds and things get underway. Lashley and Benjamin quickly jump into the early offensive lead, as MVP sings their praises alongside Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz.

On the floor, Lashley and Benjamin put Zay through the commentary desk. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the two taking turns beating down Quen, as medics check on Zay in the pile of rubble that used to be the commentary desk.

Back in the ring, Zay springs to life just in time to break up a close pin attempt by the Hurt Syndicate. Fans start chanting "We hurt people! We hurt people!" as Lashley and Benjamin continue to rag-doll the champs. They hit their one-two finishing combo and make the cover for the easy win. We have new champions.

Winners and NEW AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Toni Storm, Mariah May Will Go Face-To-Face This Saturday

A Mariah May vignette airs to promote her title defense against Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Back live, Renee Paquette is backstage with AEW newcomer Toni Storm, who is joined by a patronizing Harley Cameron. After they buddy up, it is announced that Mariah May and Toni Storm will go face-to-face on AEW Collision this Saturday night. We head to another commercial break.

Jeff Jarrett Calls Out Jon Moxley

When we return, we see Jeff Jarrett backstage with his wife, Karen Jarrett, who tells Double J that he isn't the same guy he used to be, and that she didn't like seeing him rolling around and getting dirty with MJF last week. Jarrett "uh-huh's" her, kisses her and assures her he's got this.

Inside the arena, Jarrett makes his way to the ring and talks about how great it is to be in Knoxville. He talks about the old days and shares a story about his rookie years and Jerry Lawler asking him what the hell he was thinking out there. "Don't ever get in the gutter with your opponent."

Jarrett says sometimes it's great to come back home to remember who you are. He tells MJF he's gonna show him just who "The Last Outlaw" is. No lights. No camera. He vows to take him out to the woodshed and beat his ass. "But enough about that one hit wonder." He then talks about the fans and how they inspire him.

He brings up his world title aspirations at age 57 and challenges AEW Champion Jon Moxley to come out and talk. Instead, Claudio Castagnoli attacks him from behind. "Nobody gets to Jon Moxley without getting through me first," Castagnoli tells Jarrett, before warning him to stay out of their business.

Jarrett tells Claudio he'll have to kill him to stop him. He says if he beats Claudio next week, he gets his title shot. Castagnoli says he'll see him next week. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

When the show returns, we see footage of Megan Bayne's surprise return on last week's show. Back inside the arena, Swerve Strickland's theme hits to bring him out for our next match of the evening. He heads to the ring accompanied by Prince Nana. Already in the ring is his opponent, AR Fox.

The bell sounds and off we go. Swerve settles into the early offensive lead, and the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Fox starts to fight back with some impressive high-flying offense. Strickland takes over, however, and hits the Swerve Stomp for the win.

After the match, Swerve shakes hands with Fox. As he does, Ricochet appears on the big screen in a close-up camera shot. He talks about Swerve and Nana trying to embarrass him last week. The camera shot pans back and we see Ricochet holding scissors to Nana's neck. He says next week he's got a lot to get off of his chest.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

MJF Comes To The Ring

A New York Minute segment airs with Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree crew. Jericho takes exception to Big Bill being okay with their latest loss. He asks him what he's going to do. Big Bill issues a challenge to Powerhouse Hobbs for this Saturday's AEW Collision.

In the arena, the theme for MJF hits and out he comes to the ring. "Shut my music, shut my music." He gets in a wrestler's face who is already in the ring. "Get the hell out of my ring." The wrestler with T.S. on his trunks throws his hands up and exits the ring. MJF says he deserves an apology from Jeff Jarrett.

He tells Jarrett he should have accepted his offer to let him help him get him to the AEW title. He then admits he only did it because he needed someone easy to manipulate and even easier to beat. He then vows to prove to Jarrett that sometimes it's better to make a deal with "The Devil" than to defy him.

Hangman Page vs. T.S.

The theme for Hangman Page hits and out he comes. He gets right in MJF's face and off-mic, demands he leave the ring. MJF throws his hands up and backs out of the ring without issue. T.S. trunks dude hops back in.

After the bell sounds, Hangman Page immediately beats down T.S. and takes him out with a quick squash match victory. Afterwards, the theme for Christopher Daniels hits and out he comes in a neck brace. He tells Hangman he'll never wrestle again and walks off. We head to a commercial with Hangman looking bummed.

Winner: Hangman Page

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Backstage, Mercedes Mone is shown walking the halls strapped up head-to-toe with her four championship belts on her body. She enters a room full of balloons and is interviewed by Renee Paquette, when up comes Harley Cameron with her guitar.

She sings about her breasts a lot and tries getting a match on the Mone Train. Mone says she hasn't even won a match and isn't worthy.

Inside the arena, Jamie Hayter's theme hits and she makes her way to the ring for scheduled singles action. Out go the lights and out comes her opponent, Julia Hart. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this rematch.

They quickly fight to the floor, where Hart is sent into the steps. Inside the ring, Hart takes over and begins slamming the back of Hayter's head into the mat over and over again. Moments later, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Hart in the offensive lead, but not for long, as Hayter takes over and begins hitting repeated German suplexes. She follows up with a big spinebuster for a close two-count.

She locks in a single leg crab and cranks back on it. Hart escapes and gets Hayter in an Octopus hold. Hayter escapes. Hayter hits a Hayte-breaker back-breaker and follows up with the Hayter-Aid finisher for the pin fall victory. Hayter gets on the mic and gives credit to Hart for being "a tough b*tch."

She says they've each won one and when she wants number three, she's got it. Backstage, Powerhouse Hobbs tells Big Bill he won't have to look far to find him on Saturday at AEW Collision in Jacksonville, because he'll be waiting for him in the parking lot. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Cope vs. PAC

It's main event time!

When we return, we see a brief backstage promo segment featuring Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Strickland responds to Ricochet's comments earlier in the show and brings up their upcoming match in Atlanta, GA.

Inside the arena, Cope makes his way out, as does PAC from The Death Riders. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Cope takes the early offensive lead, showing his trademark viciousness in the early goings.

Outside of the ring, Cope slams PAC into the barricade and ring post. PAC starts to fight back, and as Jon Moxley mentioned earlier in the show, begins focusing his offensive attack on the neck of Cope that forced him into retirement in the past.

PAC watches as the ref checks on Cope's neck. He waits for him to get up and launches himself over the ropes, splashing onto "The Rated-R Superstar" on the floor at ringside. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Cope stuck in a tight bulldog choke from PAC, who cranks away on the weakened neck of the pro wrestling legend. He lets go and hits a snap suplex. Cope catches him coming in with a boot to the face and follows up with a dropkick that buys him some time to recover.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Cope fight back and hit his trademark sequence of match-ending spots, before ultimately finishing off PAC for the win. As he is celebrating his win, we hear some noise. On the big screen, Moxley appears and says, "Cope, I told you it's a jungle out here."

They have FTR taped to chairs and bags over Rock 'N' Roll Express' heads. They blast one with a conchairto and then The Death Rider theme hits. Mox leads his crew to the ring. They surround the ring and enter, where they begin a gang-style beat down of "The Rated-R Superstar."

The theme for Jay White hits and out he comes, taking out Death Rider members who try and stop him on the ramp. In the ring, the numbers disadvantage begins to be too much for White. The Death Riders beat White down after a low-blow. They hold White in the corner and make him watch as Mox slaps a bulldog choke on the neck of Cope.

He squeezes tight enough that Cope's face turns red and purple. He cranks away as Yuta and Castagnoli continue to hold White and make him watch. Mox lets go and begins twisting Cope's head side-to-side trying to snap his neck. The Death Riders theme hits again and the crew exits through the crowd leaving Cope and White laid out in the ring. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Cope