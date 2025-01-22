Sheamus Calls Otis the Funniest Man in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Sheamus praised fellow wrestler Otis as the funniest guy in the WWE. Here are some highlights:

Sheamus on Otis's humor: “Otis, dude. He’s a guy who just talks in riddles and you don’t understand what he’s saying half the time. I can’t repeat what he says because you probably couldn’t comprehend it, but he’s literally one of the funniest guys. He’s definitely one guy that everyone wants to be around all the time is Otis.”

On why Otis is awesome: “I wouldn’t know [anyone] to have a bad word to say about the fella. He’s awesome. If you want to go for a night out, he’s the guy you want to be with, man. He’s definitely the most entertaining, you’ll see. He’ll make sure there’s not one moment that you’re bored.”