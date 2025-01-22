WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Sheamus Calls Otis the Funniest Man in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2025

Sheamus Calls Otis the Funniest Man in WWE

During a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Sheamus praised fellow wrestler Otis as the funniest guy in the WWE. Here are some highlights:

Sheamus on Otis's humor: “Otis, dude. He’s a guy who just talks in riddles and you don’t understand what he’s saying half the time. I can’t repeat what he says because you probably couldn’t comprehend it, but he’s literally one of the funniest guys. He’s definitely one guy that everyone wants to be around all the time is Otis.”

On why Otis is awesome: “I wouldn’t know [anyone] to have a bad word to say about the fella. He’s awesome. If you want to go for a night out, he’s the guy you want to be with, man. He’s definitely the most entertaining, you’ll see. He’ll make sure there’s not one moment that you’re bored.”


Tags: #wwe #sheamus #otis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π