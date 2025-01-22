AEW Dynamite Faces Travel Woes as Winter Weather Strikes Knoxville

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW may encounter unexpected challenges ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled to take place on January 22, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the show is facing potential disruptions as wrestlers deal with severe travel issues caused by extreme winter weather in the area.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation on social media earlier this afternoon, acknowledging that adjustments to the show’s original plans might be necessary.

“Due to winter weather, most of our team is here, but some are still battling icy roads and canceled flights,” Khan posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Like during the pandemic era, I’ll make changes if necessary to ensure you see a great show tonight!”

Fans can expect AEW to adapt as needed to deliver another exciting night of action, despite the challenges.