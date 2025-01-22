Tony Khan Allegedly Blocks Ricky Starks' AEW Release Request

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Ricky Starks is reportedly exploring a way out of AEW after being underutilized for nearly a year. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, Starks has previously requested his release from AEW, but the request was denied by AEW CEO Tony Khan. Consequently, Starks will have to fulfill the remainder of his contract with the company.

The report suggests that multiple factors have contributed to this situation, although most details remain undisclosed. Starks has been absent from AEW programming since March 2024 and has publicly stated that he is uncertain why he has not been utilized.

To maintain his relevance, Starks has taken independent bookings. He has worked events for Glory Pro WrestlePocalypse and House of Glory but was pulled from GCW appearances following the Effy controversy.

Speculation has arisen regarding WWE’s interest in Starks. Many believe he is likely to join WWE once his AEW contract expires.