Six-Woman Tag Team Match and Tessa Blanchard Segment Announced for Live TNA Impact

TNA has revealed exciting updates for this Thursday’s live episode of Impact on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+. Fans will hear from Tessa Blanchard following her victory over Jordynne Grace at TNA's Genesis pay-per-view event. Additionally, a highly anticipated six-woman tag team match has been announced, featuring Masha Slamovich, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat taking on Rosemary, Ash By Elegance, and Heather By Elegance.

Blanchard's win at Genesis marked her first match back in TNA since her return. Meanwhile, Grace concluded her tenure with the company during the event, as she is widely speculated to be joining WWE.

Champions Set for Action Masha Slamovich, the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, and the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Dani Luna and Jody Threat, are all riding high after successful title defenses at Genesis. Slamovich defeated Rosemary in a brutal Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, while Luna and Threat retained their titles against Ash and Heather By Elegance. The six-woman tag match will undoubtedly serve as a continuation of their intense rivalry.

Adding further intrigue to the Knockouts division, NXT star Cora Jade made a surprise appearance at Genesis, confronting Slamovich after her match. While a Knockouts Championship match between the two appears to be in the works, no official announcement has been made yet.

The First Live Impact in Years The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, will host Impact on Thursday night, marking the promotion’s first live broadcast in several years. TNA will also hold TV tapings at the same venue on Friday.

TNA Impact Lineup (Thursday, January 23)

⚡We’ll hear from new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

⚡NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) defend their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).

⚡TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) face off against Moose & JDC.

⚡Six-woman tag match: Masha Slamovich, Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. Rosemary, Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance.

⚡Tessa Blanchard speaks following her victory at Genesis.

⚡Santino Marella orders Josh Alexander to appear after his attempt to quit TNA.