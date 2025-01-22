AEW Dynasty 2025 Heads to Philadelphia in April

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has announced that its Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view will be held at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, April 6. The news was revealed today via the Philadelphia Inquirer. This marks AEW’s first-ever pay-per-view event in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Liacouras Center, located on Temple University's campus, has been a consistent venue for AEW since the company’s inception in 2019. However, Dynasty 2025 will be the first AEW PPV to take place in Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia has been a great home for AEW and really all of pro wrestling for many years,” AEW President Tony Khan shared with The Inquirer. “The energy is tremendous and we’ve always wanted to have a pay-per-view event there. AEW Dynasty is going to be a great pay-per-view in a great city at an arena where we have a great history of putting on awesome events. It’s the perfect place to make a pay-per-view debut.”

Tickets for Dynasty 2025 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, February 3.

Dynasty made its debut last year in St. Louis, headlined by Swerve Strickland’s AEW World Championship victory over Samoa Joe. The event also featured a critically acclaimed match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay.

“The goal is to live up to the original,” Khan said of the upcoming show. “Last year’s Dynasty was a huge hit and a great event. It was tremendous and we built huge expectations for the card, and I think we can live up to it and have Dynasty become a great tradition as an awesome pay-per-view for AEW.”

Before Dynasty 2025, AEW fans can look forward to Revolution 2025, set to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 9.