AEW Dynamite: Swerve Strickland to Face AR Fox Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has unveiled an exciting lineup for tonight's episode of Dynamite, featuring a new match involving Swerve Strickland. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Strickland will go head-to-head with AR Fox in what promises to be an intense clash.

The main highlight of the show will be a highly anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, which has fans buzzing with excitement.

Additionally, tonight's card includes top-tier matches such as Cope vs. PAC, Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, and Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne.

The AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) will also defend their titles against the formidable duo of Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin).

Strickland’s match announcement follows his dramatic return during AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where he confronted Ricochet after a brutal beatdown. Strickland is set to continue his momentum in what promises to be a must-see episode.