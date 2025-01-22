Kurt Angle Reveals Shocking Stinkface Story: Rikishi Didn’t Wipe Before the Match!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle reminisced about a humorous incident involving Rikishi during his early days in WWE.
Angle, who approached his career with humility, shared, “I came in humility, I was humble. I got along with everybody, and I was a team player, but Rikishi got me during a match. He had to go to the bathroom before the match, and he didn’t wipe his butt, and he did the Stinkface on me [laughs], and man, you talk about brown-nose, [laughs], yeah, it stunk so bad, too. I went backstage, he was laughing. I wasn’t even mad. Yes [it was a TV match]. The boys can be cruel.”
