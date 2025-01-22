WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Kurt Angle Reveals Shocking Stinkface Story: Rikishi Didn’t Wipe Before the Match!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2025

Kurt Angle Reveals Shocking Stinkface Story: Rikishi Didn’t Wipe Before the Match!

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle reminisced about a humorous incident involving Rikishi during his early days in WWE.

Angle, who approached his career with humility, shared, “I came in humility, I was humble. I got along with everybody, and I was a team player, but Rikishi got me during a match. He had to go to the bathroom before the match, and he didn’t wipe his butt, and he did the Stinkface on me [laughs], and man, you talk about brown-nose, [laughs], yeah, it stunk so bad, too. I went backstage, he was laughing. I wasn’t even mad. Yes [it was a TV match]. The boys can be cruel.”

Kurt Angle Reflects on His Career: "I Should Have Retired 10 Years Sooner"

Kurt Angle appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several compelling topics, including the way h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2025 01:52PM
Source: nodq.com
Tags: #wwe #rikishi #kurt angle

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π