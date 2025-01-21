WWE NXT Results - January 21st, 2025 - Orlando, FL

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The following results are provided by our official partner, Rajah.com

Tonight on NXT, Lexis King defends his Heritage Cup Championship against Charlie Dempsey, Eddy Thorpe looks to dethrone The NXT Champion Oba Femi, The NXT North American Title is on the line as Tony D'Angelo battles Ridge Holland and more!

Check back for live results.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D'Angelo(c) w/ The D'Angelo Family -vs- Ridge Holland



At the bell the men lock up and grapple all over the ring. Holland starts with strikes on D'Angelo and takes down The Don with a shoulder check. D'Angelo comes back with an armdrag and hip toss and gets him on the mat and puts him in a headlock. D'Angelo hits a flying punch and a back body drop on Holland. Shawn Spears makes his way out to the entry way. D'Angelo sends Holland outside the ring and he joins Holland outside and slams Holland's head against the ring and Holland drives D'Angelo in to the ring post. Back in the ring, Holland beats down D'Angelo with body strikes and D'Angelo rolls up Holland for a near fall. Holland gets D'Angelo back down into a submission hold, Holland now knees D'Angelo in the head and slaps him back in an arm bar submission hold. D'Angelo comes back with punches and takes down Holland and hits a belly to belly suplex. D'Angelo hits a fisherman's suplex and covers for a near fall. The men now punch each other out in the middle of the ring. Holland hits a crucifix suplex and covers for two. D'Angelo comes flying out of nowhere with a spear and Shawn Spears jumps onto the apron. D'Angelo takes down Spears and Brooks Jensen and Nico run down and beat on the D'Angelo Family. Izzy Dame runs down and superkicks Holland allowing D'Angelo to hit a Spinebuster and to get the win.



Winner and STILL North American Champion: Tony D'Angelo

Wes Lee talks to Dion Lennox backstage and calls him out for saying he's championship material. Trick Williams walks in Lee trash talks Williams who slaps him into the change room cubbies.

Bayley makes her way to the ring to discuss where she's at after last weeks events. She says she came out last week to talk to Roxanne Perez but instead she got jumped. She says Perez compared her to Punk and Natalya and she reminds us that they're not bad people to be compared to and calls Perez entitled. She asks if Perez is obsessed with her because Perez showed up at both her matches on SmackDown and RAW. She talks about how Giulia is the best champion to have because Perez isn't ready and this calls out Giulia. Giulia comes out and tells Bayley that she wanted to be Bayley and she looks up to Bayley. She says she hopes to be the kind of champion Bayley was. Bayley tells Giulia that she hopes the title changes her life as it did for Bayley. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade come out and Perez makes fun of Bayley for losing her matches. They say they were sad Bayley fans before and now Bayley isn't a role model anymore. Jade says they've been keeping NXT together while Bayley took off and Giulia was fighting overseas. Perez gives Bayley the credit and props that she deserves but says she is no longer needed. The crowd boos like crazy through this whole Perez/Jade portion. Perez says Bayley is back so she can try to be the number one woman in the best roster WWE has. Bayley and Giulia attack Perez and Jade. Bayley and Giulia stand tall in the ring while Jade and Perez regroup outside the ring.

Backstage, Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan go back and forth because Bayley mentioned them on TV. Karmen Petrovic tells them to not fight and Parker gets into Petrovic's face and the women all start fighting backstage and we see Giulia, Bayley, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez still fighting at ringside and in the ring.

Match 2: Wes Lee w/Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont) -vs- Dion Lennox



At the bell, Lee jumps and Lennox and sends him outside the ring. Lee suicide dives onto Lennox and sends him back in the ring. In the ring, Lennox throws Lee in the air and then mounts him and punches him. Lee fires back with a punch and some elbows but is taken down with a tackle by Lennox. Lee kicks Lennox and runs into a spinebuster and Lennox covers for a two count. Lee kicks Lennox a few times and hits a handspring backflip kick to get the win.



Winner: Wes Lee

After the match, Lee calls out Trick Williams which brings out Williams who beats up Lee and accepts his challenge to a bout next week in Atlanta.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Stephanie Vaquer about Fatal Influence interfering and costing her the number one contenders match. She tells Shotzi if she becomes the champion she'll have to face Vaquer and tells Fallon Henley to keep running but Vaquer will get her eventually.

Match 3 - NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King(c) -vs- Charlie Dempsey w/No Quarter Catch Crew



We get the bell and King gets Dempsey on the mat but they roll out of holds and pinning attempts. Dempsey is slammed to the mat and drop kicked. Dempsey and King roll out of holds some more. King knees Dempsey in the back and Dempsey backslides King for a two count and King rolls up Dempsey for a two count. King and Dempsey shake hands and Dempsey takes advantage and strikes King. King rolls up Dempsey and Dempsey breaks the pin and throws him in a sleeperhold. Dempsey tries pinning King again and King kicks out. Dempsey hits a cross faced chicken wing but we get the bell for round one. We see King has brass knuckles in his little bucket in the corner.

Round 1: No Contest

Next round starts, and King gets Dempsey down on the mat and both men try pinning each other and both come up short. They go back and forth trying to pin each other - Dempsey hits a gutwrench suplex and covers for two. Dempsey has King in a headlock and King fights out of it and suplexes Dempsey. Dempsey and King counter several armbars. King rolls up Dempsey for the first fall.

Round 2: Lexis King

Dempsey connects with several strikes and kicks on King from the start of bout 3. They slap each other in armbars and counter out of them. Dempsey takes out King on the ropes and punches King in the corner. King is slammed into the corner and then Dempsey hits a bridged suplex and pins King but King kicks out. Dempsey puts King in a body submission and then punches him. King counters and covers for two. King hits a superkick on Dempsey and covers for two. Dempsey kicks King and hits a double underhook suplex to win this round.

Round 3: Charlie Dempsey

We see King crawl to his corner and to get the brass knuckles. King is taken down near the turnbuckles and the slams King back into a submission hold. King counters with a suplex. King hits Dempsey with punches and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. King hits a high cross body and covers for a near fall. Dempsey hits a German Suplex on King and King crawls to his corner for the knuckles again. King throws Dempsey out of the ring and swanton bombs onto Dempsey and his crew minus Sinclair. King gets rolled up in the ring twice and King low blows Dempsey and hits The Coronation to retain.



Winner and STILL Heritage Cup Champion: Lexis King

Bianca Belair and Naomi show up on screen via Satellite and tell The Meta-Girls to bring it if they want to take their titles.

Hank and Tank talk to Andre Chase and tell him they're not upset with him for abandoning them. He tells them to break up and walks to see the Chase U guys watching Chase U clips. Andre Chase tells them that Chase U is dead and walks away.

Match 4: Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante "Thee" Adonis -vs- Jaida Parker



The bell rings and Petrovic is tossed on to the mat after trying to get Parker in a body hold. Petrovic comes at Parker with kicks but Parker takes refuge in the corner. Parker is knocked down and Petrovic gets her in an arm lock. Parker connects with a kick and bulldog and covers for a two count. Petrovic kicks Parker in the corner and Parker gets Petrovic on her shoulder and slams her down with an Electric Chair. Parker slams on Petrovic in the corner and lays her on the middle ropes in the corner and hits a springboard body splash on Petrovic. Parker ties up Petrovic in the ropes and then throws her into the corner. Petrovic kicks Parker and Parker reverses into a spinning neckbreaker and covers Petrovic for two. Parker puts Petrovic in a neck stretch submission and Petrovic then rolls up Parker for a two count. Parker goes for another Electric Chair and Petrovic turns it into a school girl for a two count. Petrovic takes down Parker with a clotheslines and then hits a Shingblade for a near fall. Parker slams Petrovic down on the mat and Kelani Jordan distracts Parker allowing Petrovic to roll her up for the win.



Winner: Karmen Petrovic

The Meta-Girls are approached by Sol Ruca and Zaria. They tell the Meta-Girls that this is the biggest match of their careers when they take on Belair and Naomi. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley tell them they want a shot when Meta-Girls win.

Match 5: The D'Angelo Family w/Adriana Rizzo -vs- Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance w/Shawn Spears



The men all go at it before the bell. When the bell rings, The D'Angelo Family double team Vance. Lorenzo hits Vance with strikes and kicks. Both Vance and Jensen are sent outside the ring and Crusifino throws Lorenzo out on to them. The D'Angelo's double team Vance some more in the ring. Crusifino is the legal man now, and Vance slams Crusifino into the turnbuckles. Jensen is tagged in and he unloads on Crusifino. Jensen covers for a near fall and tags in Vance. Vance takes down Crusifino and Crusifino is able to get Vance down and Lorenzo and Jensen are tagged in. Lorenzo takes down both Jensen and Vance and hits a double drop kick on them. Crusifino superkicks Vance and outside the ring Vance spears Crusifino into the steel steps. Vance tags in and takes out Lorenzo and gets the win.



Winners: Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

Sarah Schreiber talks to Fraxiom. Frazer says they're the best and Axiom says these fights were tough for them. Inamura and Briggs come and ask for their title shots.

Dion Lennox runs around backstage pissed off. We see Tony D'Angelo talking to Izzy Dame. Dame leaves and the rest of the family comes by and asks Tony where he was. He says Dame took all his time and they tell him Spears was out with his guys. The Don says they can handle their business and he doesn't need to be out there all the time fighting their fights and leaves.

Ava is backstage with Je'Von Evans and he says he wants Page and Ava tells Evans he isn't medically cleared but Cedric Alexander is and says he'll fight Page. A-Town Down Under storm into Ava's office and tell her she's doing a good job. They tell Ava since they're going to be in Atlanta, the Grayson Waller show will be there for NXT.

Match 6 - NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Eddy Thorpe



The bell rings and Thorpe kicks Femi and attacks him. Thorpe gets Femi down with a suplex and covers for two. Femi smacks Thorpe around and throws him across the ring a couple times. Femi proceeds to manhandle Thorpe and Thorpe runs out of the ring, but Femi gets him and throws him back in the ring. Thorpe kicks Femi off the apron back on to the mat. We see Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the balcony watching the match. Thorpe slams Femi into the apron and sends him back in the ring. Thorpe kicks Femi and hits a backbreaker and kicks Femi and covers for a near fall. Femi is slammed into the turnbuckles and then chops Femi in the corner. Femi comes back with a big chop and the tries to squish Thorpe in the turnbuckle but Thorpe moves sending Femi crashing into the ring post. Thorpe slaps Femi in a submission hold. Femi flips Thorpe to get out of the hold and slams him down. Thorpe gets Femi in a rear chin lock on the mat and keeps him locked in a submission hold. Femi powers out and throws Thorpe to the other side of the ring. Femi punches Thorpe and Thorpe is slammed into the turnbuckle and then clotheslined a few times. Femi hits a sidewalk slam and uppercuts Thorpe in the corner. Femi hits a Spinebuster and covers for a two count. Femi goes for a chokeslam and Thorpe counters into a submission hold and flips Femi over and covers for two. Femi takes down Thorpe with a clotheslines. Femi get smoked with a stunner and Thorpe hits a flying elbow and covers for a near fall on the champ. Thorpe punches and chops Femi and Femi smacks him back. Thorpe hits a basement dropkick and tries to for a snap German suplex but Femi counters. Thorpe hits the snap German but walks into a chokeslam and Thorpe kicks out of the pin. Femi slams into the ring post again allowing Thorpe to dropkick Femi. Thorpe goes for a kick and Femi catches him and throws him across the ring. Femi hits The Fall from Grace and gets the win.



Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Oba Femi

Femi celebrates in the ring and stares at Theory and Waller on the balcony. Trick Williams gets in the ring and has a face off with Femi. Thorpe tries to attack Williams but he smokes Thorpe with The Trick Shot. Femi and Williams continue to stare at each other in a face off as the show goes off the air.