January 13 WWE Raw on Netflix Episode Scores Top 10 Global Viewership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

The global viewership and ranking for the January 13 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix has been revealed.

Penta made his long-awaited debut with a win over Chad Gable. Meanwhile, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble, while Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion after defeating Dakota Kai.

On January 21, Netflix released its ranking for global viewership of TV shows for the week of January 13 to 19, with the January 13 episode of WWE Raw ranking number four. The show amassed 3.7 million views and 8.2 million hours watched. Notably, the January 6 premiere of WWE Raw also finished #4 in the previous week's rankings.

