AEW Star Saraya and Ronnie Radke End Six-Year Relationship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

AEW wrestler Saraya, formerly known as Paige during her WWE tenure, is single after ending her six-year relationship with "Falling in Reverse" frontman Ronnie Radke. According to TMZ Sports, the couple parted ways late last year, with hints of the split surfacing weeks before the announcement.

One notable clue? Saraya didn’t publicly acknowledge Radke’s birthday on December 15—a gesture the pair had previously shared on social media throughout their relationship, which began in 2018.

While the exact cause of the breakup remains unclear, their demanding schedules likely played a role. Saraya is a regular on AEW's extensive travel roster, while Radke's band is frequently on tour, with an Australian leg scheduled for March after visa complications canceled their U.K. shows.

Saraya recently shared on social media that she was granted time off from AEW for "personal reasons," hinting at an imminent return. Radke, the former Escape the Fate vocalist, continues to focus on his music career.

Fans of "Falling in Reverse" may notice a change in the band's setlist, as Saraya made a cameo in their song "Bad Guy." Whether the song remains or gets a rework is yet to be seen.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #aew #saraya #ronnie radke

