WWE & Fanatics Announce The Return Of WWE World At WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas

WWE issued the following:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WWE® & FANATICS EVENTS ANNOUNCE RETURN OF WWE WORLD AT WRESTLEMANIA® 41 IN LAS VEGAS

Five-Day Event Runs from April 17-April 21 & Features Immersive World for WWE Fans & Largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania History

Tickets on Sale Monday, February 3 at 12pm ET/9am PT

Fans Can Register for Pre-Sale Opportunities Starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm ET/9 am PT by Visiting FanaticsEvents.com/WWE

January 21, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, today officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania® 41, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 3 at 12pm ET/9am PT. Pre-sale opportunities will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm ET/9am PT. For more information, please visit FanaticsEvents.com/WWE.

WWE World at WrestleMania 41 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history.

In 2024, WWE and Fanatics hosted the first-ever WWE World – Fanatics Events’ debut event – as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The first-of-its-kind fan experience continues an already successful partnership between WWE and Fanatics, which includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise and memorabilia, and enhanced in-venue product offerings at all of WWE’s events annually.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 151 000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center designed and operated by The Boring Company and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information go to www.lvcva.com www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

About Fanatics Events

Fanatics Events is building the largest network of sports and collector fan events around the world, offering fans the opportunity to come together in-person to celebrate all aspects of fandom—collectibles, memorabilia, fashion, music, and entertainment—and participate in unique fan experiences. In partnership with IMG, Fanatics Events is uniquely positioned to innovate the live and special events space by offering integrated, personalized, and immersive fan experiences—uniting fans for a common purpose, creating connections, offering a sense of identity and community across generations, and maximizing the presence and reach for Fanatics partners.