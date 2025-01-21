Latest Developments on AEW's Britt Baker and Tony Khan

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This week, speculation surrounded AEW star Britt Baker, suggesting she might be finished with the company due to various issues. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the situation between Britt and AEW.

Meltzer stated, “My basic impression is it’s a story that there’s a kernel of truth to some of it, but it got blown way out of proportion.” Alvarez added, “What happened is, I think that Wade Keller, on one of his shows, was talking about it. And it was one of those things where somebody wrote about what they heard him say, and then another site took that story and wrote a more dramatic headline, and then another site took that story and wrote an even more dramatic headline, and by like noon Pacific today, I was seeing these headlines, Britt Baker is done with AEW, Tony Khan will no longer use her. And he was like, what is happening here?”

While Britt Baker is a polarizing figure within AEW, claims that no one in the locker room likes her are false. Meltzer noted that many are unsure why Britt isn't currently utilized, emphasizing that ultimately, it’s Tony Khan’s call. However, those he spoke with expressed that she is not permanently sidelined. Her contract remains active, indicating she will be used again in the future.