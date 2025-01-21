Penta's WWE Raw Match Producer Details Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Penta’s second WWE match occurred on the January 20, 2025 episode of Raw, where he faced Pete Dunne and secured another victory. Highlights from the match can be found below this news article.

According to Fightful Select, Penta’s match was planned for two segments, running alongside a CM Punk promo. PW Insider reported that the match was produced by Bobby Roode and Jamie Noble, who also produced Penta’s debut match against Chad Gable on January 13, 2025.

Following Penta’s debut, there were reports of some locker room dissatisfaction due to the match and promo exceeding their time limits. However, sources indicated that WWE officials hadn’t received any specific complaints regarding Penta.

Punk’s promo called out several WWE stars, including Hulk Hogan, hinting that he may cash in a favor leading up to the Royal Rumble.