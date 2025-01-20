WWE Monday Night Raw Results (January 20, 2025)

Results provided by our live coverage partner Rajah.com

Tonight on RAW - Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Hall of Famer JBL, Lyra Valkyria appear, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre collide, Damage CTRL sets their eyes on Pure Fusion Collective, The New Day is back in action with Kofi Kingston facing Rey Mysterio, Bayley takes on Nia Jax, Penta is back in action and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

We kick off the show with footage of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk arriving at the arena, as well we see Rhea Ripley being ambushed by Nia Jax as she enters the arena until officials come by to break things up.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to RAW and discuss Jax attacking Ripley earlier tonight. Michael Cole then introduces Jey Uso.

Jey Uso YEETS his way through the crowd to the ring. Uso talks about how he'll be successful at Saturday Night's Main Event and Gunther makes his way down to the ring interrupting Uso. Uso tells Gunther he'll take the title and hang it in his room on Saturday. Gunther calls him a funny little man and says he was looking forward to squaring off with Main Event Jey Uso until today. He says he saw Uso acting like a dork, like the company mascot for everyone. He tells Uso that Uso doesn't walk his talk and calls him Reigns' lapdog and says he is a useful idiot because he runs to everyone's aide. Gunther says his words and actions align and Uso's don't. On Saturday, when the bell rings Gunther says he will expose Uso for just being hype. Uso says Gunther is right, he's a mascot but the crowd is his team and squad and they'll be with him when he wins on Saturday. He tells Gunther that he's mainevented Wrestlemania and Gunther hasn't. This makes Gunther attack Uso and the men battle it out in the ring. Uso superkicks Gunther and Gunther leaves the ring. Uso poses with the belt in the ring.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walk backstage and run into JBL. Woods and Kingston ask JBL to vouch for them to the crowd and slip him some bills. They tell JBL he had to cut his partner to get to the top, and JBL tells them he has their back and says he gets it. Why wouldn't they want to cut the muscular and charismatic part of The New Day. Woods and Kingston get pissed and leave.

JBL comes out to co-commentate for our next match.

Cathy Kelley catches up with Bayley backstage. Bayley says she's officially back on RAW and declares that she's entering the Royal Rumble this year. Nia Jax interrupts Bayley and says she's in the Rumble and she will win the Rumble and she'll see her out there later tonight.

Match 1: Rey Mysterio -vs- Kofi Kingston



Before the match, The New Day talk smack about being treated unfairly. When we get the bell, Kingston throws Mysterio into the corner and they lock up again. Kingston slams Mysterio onto the mat and they break for opposite corners. Mysterio and Kingston trade holds. Mysterio gets Kingston caught on the ropes and hits a 6-1-9. The men battle outside the ring and Kingston sends Mysterio back into the ring. Kingston connects with uppercuts and stomps on Mysterio in the corner. The men head outside the ring and Kingston powerbombs Mysterio outside the ring and stomps on him. Mysterio hurricanra's Kingston into the steel steps and slams Kingston into the steel steps. Woods interferes by grabbing Mysterio's legs allowing Kingston to capitalize and brutalize Mysterio. Kingston gets on the top rope and hammers down on Mysterio and covers him for a two count. Kingston punches Mysterio and covers again for a near fall. Kingston slaps Mysterio into a submission hold and Mysterio fights out but Kingston takes him down again. The men now trade blows in the middle of the ring and Mysterio takes him down with a cross body. Both men are on the top turnbuckle and Mysterio sends Kingston off and comes down on Kingston from the top rope and smacks him around and covers for two. Kingston pokes Mysterio's eyes and splashes him and covers for a near fall. Mysterio gets Kingston set up for a 6-1-9 but Woods grabs Mysterio's leg and gets caught and ejected. Mysterio hits the 6-1-9 and Kingston gets his knees up from a splash. Mysterio rolls up Kingston for the win.



Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, Woods comes back and beats on Mysterio. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde come out to save Mysterio.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with American Made and Gable says he's had trouble with Luchadors so he hired Dominik Mysterio to help him with Luchadors. The Creed Brothers trash talk the War Raiders and Ivy Nile talks about vying for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. She talks to them about The Wyatt Sicks moving to SmackDown and The Miz not being here tonight. She asks Kross what he's looking to accomplish this year and Kross calls out Rollins, Punk and Zayn.

Sami Zayn comes out to the ring and thanks the crowd for singing his theme song. He says he's not here to beat around the bush. He's spoken to Adam Pearce and will be entering the Royal Rumble. He says Seth Rollins telling him to do things for himself it's opened a lot of thoughts in his head. The young Sami Zayn, he thinks of only the few people who get to be WWE Superstars and he says he's finally a top guy in WWE. He says the other top guys have won the World Title but he hasn't. He says he doesn't need the championship, he wants it, so he's going to take it. This hits a chord with Kevin Owens as he makes his way out to the ring. Zayn says it was only a matter of time Owens would do this. Zayn says he knows how Owens is pissed with people helping Reigns so he's ready for it. Owens says he was upset and didn't understand it but he started thinking and the situations were different. Zayn and Reigns have history, just like he and Zayn have history and that Zayn forgave Owens just like he forgave Reigns because Zayn is a good person. Owens tells Zayn they're like brothers and that's why he's here to tell him that Zayn can and will win the Royal Rumble because he deserves it. He says after Zayn does this they can do one more thing together and that's main event Wrestlemania one on one. He tells Zayn this can only happen if he comes out Royal Rumble the champion. Owens says he has Zayn's back and he knows he'll walk out of the Rumble as a champ because he knows Zayn has his back. He says he knows when he needs Zayn, Zayn will be there and leaves the ring.

Cathy Kelley talks to Sheamus backstage and Sheamus says he's been chasing that IC Title and will obtain it at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bron Breakker comes by and tells Sheamus that the IC Title is his and he will beat up Sheamus. Sheamus pushes Breakker who laughs and walks away.

Bayley walks backstage and stretches.

Nia Jax walks backstage.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Ludwig Kaiser where Kaiser talks about being superior and how he'll become champion.

Match 2: Nia Jax -vs- Bayley



We get the bell and Jax runs at Bayley who dodges Jax and beats her in the corner. Bayley hits a DDT on Jax and covers for a near fall. Bayley runs into a headbutt and Jax covers for a one count. Jax chokes out Bayley on the ropes and Jax slams Bayley to the mat and then chokes her out in the corner. Bayley hits a back suplex on Jax and covers for two. Jax slams down Bayley and Bayley knocks her out of the ring. Bayley suicide dives into Jax outside the ring and gets in the face of Roxanne Perez who sits in the crowd. Bayley smokes Perez and Jax attacks Bayley from behind. Back in the ring, Jax slaps Bayley around and squishes her in the corner. Jax hits a hip check into Bayley in the corner and then tosses her outside the ring. Bayley makes her back in the ring and connects with some gut punches to Jax but Jax drops her with an elbow. Jax works on Bayley's arm using the ropes. Bayley kicks Jax twice but is then slammed down and covered but Bayley kicks out of the pin. Jax stands and stomps on Bayley's hand and then chokes her out using the ropes. Jax continues to single out Bayley's arm. Jax hits a leg drop splash on Bayley's shoulder and covers for a two count. Jax goes for a splash and Bayley barely moves out of the way. Bayley smokes Jax with some strikes and covers Jax for a near fall. Bayley kicks Jax out of the ring and uses the ropes to choke her but Jax slams Bayley's shoulder on the ropes. Jax stands on Bayley's shoulders and sits on her shoulder. Bayley sunset flips Jax into the ring post knocking her off the apron. Jax gets back in the ring and Bayley hits The Annihilator on Jax and covers but Jax kicks out. Bayley hits a middle rope elbow and covers and Jax kicks out again. Jax hits a shoulder breaker on Bayley and covers for a two count. Jax splashes Bayley in the corner but gets sent out to the apron. Jax slams Bayley into the ring post and slams her head in to the ringpost. Jax gets thrown down face first from the ropes and Bayley covers for a two count. Jax and Bayley are on the top rope and Bayley hits a sunset flip powerbomb and covers for a two count. Bayley hits a flying elbow and Jax kicks out of the pin. Jax gets her knees taken out and Bayley runs into a pop up Samoan Drop and Senton. Jax then hits the Annihilator for the win.



Winner: Nia Jax

After the match Rhea Ripley comes out running to attack Jax. Jax and Ripley go at it in the ring. Jax is punched out in the corner and security runs down to separate the women. Jax breaks free and attacks Ripley and they're pulled apart again. This time Ripley breaks through and attacks Jax. The fight bleeds outside the ring and Jax slams Ripley's head onto the announce table and tosses Ripley on the table. Ripley dives off the table onto Jax and security. Ripley grabs a mic and gets on the announce table and tells Jax she wants her on Saturday for Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Judgement Day and Chad Gable meet. Dominik Mysterio gives Gable contact info for someone to help Gable with Luchadors. Dom tells JD he will replace Balor for the match.

A video package for Lyra Valkyria plays.

Sami Zayn talks to Seth Rollins backstage. Rollins says even though they're friends it's every man for himself at the Rumble.

Match 3: Pete Dunne -vs- Penta



At the bell, Penta and Dunne trade strikes until Dunne gets him in a headlock. Penta fights out and kicks down Dunne and Dunne then knocks Penta down after running at him. Dunne goes after Penta's fingers and elbow. Dunne is kicked in the corner and Dunne runs back and kicks Penta. Dunne gets knocked out of the ring, and Penta goes for a suicide dive but Dunne connects with a punch and slams him on the apron. Both men are outside the ring and Dunne crushes Penta's fingers on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Dunne uses a submission hold to single out Penta's fingers. Dunne takes out Penta's arm smashing his knees into him. Penta fights back with punches and kicks but Dunne takes Penta down with a clotheslines. Dunne ties Penta's mask to the ropes and kicks Penta in the face. Dunne slams his knees down on Penta's arm again. Dunne kicks down Penta some more and flies at him with a punch to face. Penta fights back and hits a slingblade on Dunne and a double kick in the corner. Penta hits a driver on Dunne and covers for a two count. Dunne connects with a dropkick and then kicks Penta some more. Penta superkicks Dunne and hits The Mexican Destroyer on Dunne who rolls out of the ring. Penta suicide dives onto Dunne, and we get back in the ring and Dunne hits a cradled DDT/Spike on Penta for a two count. The men punch each other out in the center of the ring. Dunne slaps Penta in a triangle chokehold and Penta battles out and hits a back breaker on Dunne. Penta punches Dunne. Penta hits the Penta Driver for the win.



Winner: Penta

CM Punk makes his way to Jackie Redmond who is stationed in the arena high fiving everyone on the way. Redmond asks Punk about the Royal Rumble and what makes this one different for CM Punk. Punk says he's the maker of history and says he comes alive when there's pressure and no one can beat him when he's at his best. He calls out several of the competitors who have already declared to be in the Rumble.

Cathy Kelley talks to The War Raiders about their match against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh next week. Ivar says they'll restore honour and prestige to the tag titles.

Match 4: Pure Fusion Collective (Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler) w/Sonya Deville -vs- Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai)



Kai and Baszler start the match. Baszler starts with leg strikes and gets Kai in the corner. Kai is knocked to the ground but is able to roll up Baszler for a quick one count. Kai gets throw around and then kicks Baszler. Stark tags in and missile drop kicks Kai as she blind tagged in. Stark gets Kai in a submission hold and elbows Kai. Baszler tags in and she kicks Kai in the corner and PFC double team Kai. Kai tries to tag but Baszler gets her in a leg lock submission hold. Baszler continues to single out Kai's leg and Kai kicks out of the hold. Baszler tags out and Stark gets kicked by Kai and Sky is now tagged in. Sky takes down Stark and Baszler. SKy suicide dives onto Baszler who is outside the ring and then hits a top rope missile drop kick on Stark. Sky hits her Bullet Train Attack on Stark and covers her for a near fall. Deville tries to interfere, and Kai takes out Deville. Baszler smokes Kai and this distracts Sky allowing Stark to hit a modified flapjack and covers for two. Baszler tags in and they double team Sky. Kai then takes out Stark and Baszler slaps on the Kirifuda Clutch. Sky battles out of it and hits her moonsault for the win.



Winners: Damage CTRL

Match 5: Seth Rollins -vs- Drew McIntyre



We get the bell and Rollins and McIntyre stare each other down and finally lock up. Rollins is pushed into the corner and McIntyre chops Rollins and Rollins chops back. McIntyre takes down Rollins with a shoulder check and Rollins fires back with some chops. Rollins is taken down again with a shoulder tackle. McIntyre smacks Rollins around the ring and Rollins comes off the ropes and takes out McIntyre. McIntyre is then knocked out of the ring, Rollins hits a baseball slide and a suicide dive on McIntyre. Rollins tries another suicide dive and is caught by McIntyre who tosses Rollins onto the announce table. McIntyre slams Rollins' head into the announce table and steel steps. Back in the ring, Rollins punches McIntyre and runs into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and McIntyre covers for a two count. Rollins gets choked out on the ropes and then suplexes Rollins and McIntyre gets a one count cover. McIntyre gets Rollins in a shoulder lock but Rollins punches out of it. McIntyre kicks Rollins off the ropes and covers for a near fall. Rollins and McIntyre now punch each other in the middle of the ring. Rollins kicks McIntyre in the face and McIntyre sets up Rollins for an inverted Alabama Slam but Rollins counters and gets a roll up and a two count. Rollins punches McIntyre and then chops him like mad. McIntyre is driven shoulder first into the ring post and then slammed into another ring post, and then to a third ring post. Rollins slams McIntyre arm into the ring post and hits a springboard knee strike and covers McIntyre for a near fall. Rollins hits a Senton and covers McIntyre for a two count. Rollins attacks McIntyre's arm and McIntyre catches Rollins with an uppercut. Rollins hits a superplex and McIntyre hits a Michinoku Driver and covers for a two count. McIntyre gets back on his feet first and sets up for the Claymore but misses. Rollins runs into a spinebuster and a jackknife cover but Rollins kicks out. Rollins hits a hurricanrana and a superkick followed by a floatover falcon arrow and McIntyre kicks out of the pin. Rollins goes for the stomp but misses, McIntyre counters with a clotheslines taking down Rollins. McIntyre gets on the top rope, and jumps into an armbar by Rollins. Rollins slaps on a cross face on McIntyre and McIntyre drags himself to the ropes breaking the hold. McIntyre hits the FutureShock DDT and covers Rollins for a two count. McIntyre clotheslines Rollins hard and then hits another clothesline on Rollins. McIntyre sets up Rollins who rolls over and rolls up McIntyre for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, McIntyre Claymore's Rollins and goes to injure hiom on the ring post and Sami Zayn runs out to help Rollins and takes out McIntyre. McIntyre throws Zayn into the barricades and attacks Rollins in the ring. Zayn comes in and goes to hit McIntyre with the Helluva kick but McIntyre moves out of the way and Zayn connects with Rollins face. McIntyre retreats and Zayn looks on all worried as the show goes off the air.