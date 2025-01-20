The Undertaker Reveals He Nearly Hit Cameraman During WWE Raw Netflix Premiere Rehearsal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Earlier this month, The Undertaker made a special appearance on WWE Raw for Netflix’s premiere episode. Riding his motorcycle to the ring, he endorsed Rhea Ripley after her victory over Liv Morgan to claim the Women’s World Title. However, as revealed in the latest episode of Six Feet Under, this moment came with its fair share of backstage stress.

On the Backstage Environment

The Undertaker shared his experience of returning to the WWE environment:

“I may have been the most stressed-out person [about his appearance.] I’m like, searching my brain for memories of the day, like I don’t ever remember seeing anybody scrambling or hectic or running to make sure they were there. Everybody just chill, like again, doing TikTok. It’s crazy to me. Man, it’s a whole other era. And bless their heart, they’re doing phenomenal."

He went on to explain that he had the chance to speak to the talent:

“I got an opportunity to tell the, you know, to tell the talent that, and which, I think, you know, was good for me. And I hopefully, you know, made them feel good to hear from somebody who’s been through every kind of iteration through the company. But so we came up with the idea. They came up with the idea of me riding the bike.”

On the Short Notice and Motorcycle Selection

The WWE contacted The Undertaker only a week before the show, asking if he could appear. The motorcycle element added unexpected complications:

“It started out with, ‘Hey, you coming to LA?’ Then it’s like, ‘Well, we’re thinking, what do you think about this? What do you think about that?’ When the bike idea came up, I started getting pictures of motorcycles. ‘What do you think about this bike? What do you think about this bike?’ And I mean, like, ‘Okay, I’ve already seen this bike. I’ve already said no to this, you know.’ So I’m already starting to get a little bit of anxiety.”

He highlighted the challenges of choosing the right bike for the tight arena setup:

“The bike matters when you’re riding inside of an arena and you’re working in tight spaces... I’m coming up the ramp, and I go to make the first right turn. The first time, I make the right turn. I go in front of the hard camera, and I’m about to turn in front of the announcer position and the two cameramen... and I’m like, ‘Ah.’ I have to break immediately so I don’t run over a cameraman.”

On Avoiding Disaster

The Undertaker also encountered unexpected issues with the production team and setup, including a moment when a cable handler nearly caused an accident:

“I’m making the turn, and he jerks the cable up right in front of the bike. Like, yeah, like, I don’t know if he was, like, gonna go over my head or he didn’t want me to run over it, but he damn near clotheslines me. Now I’m pissed.”

He admitted he was concerned about the risks of riding in such a confined space:

“People are gonna be, ‘See, The Undertaker can’t ride his motorcycle anymore.’ I’m already thinking about all this.”

Despite these challenges, the appearance went smoothly:

“It came out great, yeah, when we did it. Everybody was really cool... and the ride around the ring was good.”