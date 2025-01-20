TNA Star Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Amid Groundbreaking Partnership

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Speculation is building among fans regarding which TNA star might represent the company in this year’s Royal Rumble. In the past, Mickie James and Jordynne Grace have filled that role with great success.

Last week, WWE and TNA jointly announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership designed to create unprecedented crossover opportunities across WWE and TNA programming. As part of this collaboration, several NXT stars made surprise appearances at TNA Genesis on Sunday.

According to PWInsider, WWE creative sources have hinted at a pitch for a top TNA star to join the Men’s Royal Rumble match. While no specific name has been confirmed, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who has appeared at multiple NXT shows in the past, seems like a strong contender for the spot.

Thus far, confirmed participants for the Men’s Royal Rumble include LA Knight, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio. The highly anticipated Royal Rumble premium live event will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.