TNA Rebellion & Sacrifice 2025: Dates and Locations Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
During Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event, a trailer for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view aired. TNA Wrestling will present #TNARebellion LIVE on April 27, 2025, from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!
Additionally, TNA Sacrifice is scheduled for March 14, 2025, in El Paso, TX, with TNA Impact TV tapings following on March 15.
On Sunday, April 27, TNA Wrestling presents #TNARebellion LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/npQ07TM8TO
⚡ Joe Hendry Celebrates TNA World Title Win at TNA Genesis
Joe Hendry thanked the fans after winning the TNA World Championship for the first time at TNA Genesis by defeating Nic Nemeth. He had previ [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 20, 2025 05:56AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com