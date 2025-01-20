TNA Rebellion & Sacrifice 2025: Dates and Locations Revealed

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event, a trailer for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view aired. TNA Wrestling will present #TNARebellion LIVE on April 27, 2025, from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!

Additionally, TNA Sacrifice is scheduled for March 14, 2025, in El Paso, TX, with TNA Impact TV tapings following on March 15.