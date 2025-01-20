WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Rebellion & Sacrifice 2025: Dates and Locations Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

During Sunday night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event, a trailer for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view aired. TNA Wrestling will present #TNARebellion LIVE on April 27, 2025, from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California!

Additionally, TNA Sacrifice is scheduled for March 14, 2025, in El Paso, TX, with TNA Impact TV tapings following on March 15.

