Sabu to Face Joey Janela in Retirement Match at Spring Break 9

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sabu’s iconic wrestling career will come to a close this April at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. The announcement was made during Sunday’s The People vs. GCW event, following Joey Janela’s victory over Sabu’s ECW contemporary, Masato Tanaka.

After the match, the lights dimmed, and a retrospective video of Sabu’s illustrious career played. Moments later, Sabu appeared behind Janela, leading to a dramatic face-off. Janela formally issued a challenge, inviting Sabu to have his retirement match at the ninth edition of Spring Break. The event is part of GCW’s Collective and will take place during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, April 18th.

Sabu revealed that GCW initially intended to host his final match earlier this year, possibly at Sunday’s show. However, he expressed that he wasn’t ready and preferred to conclude his career in Las Vegas instead.

The ECW legend, who was inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame last year (though he did not attend the ceremony), has been a trailblazer in the industry for over three decades. Throughout his storied career, Sabu wrestled for ECW, WWE, WCW, and TNA, leaving an indelible mark on professional wrestling. His last match occurred in July 2021, making his return to the ring in April a highly anticipated moment for fans.